If you go shopping for a new car these days, you find out that certain traditional appurtenances don’t come standard anymore. A compact disc player, for example.
That’s no source of aggravation for most young purchasers. They’ve been using alternative means to hear their music for a long time.
But, for the generations that preceded these current buyers, this represents a setback.
Now, we’re finding out that another electronic staple – this one much older and more solidly established than CD players – may also face time running out.
According to a recent report from the online source Morning Brew, electric cars and AM radio don’t appear to get along well and may divorce entirely before long.
Electromagnetic interference between the equipment that runs the car and runs the radio may be too much to overcome.
It’s not that getting the two devices to settle their differences is out of the question. After all, we’re now learning that nuclear fusion may be our next pollution-free energy source. That’s a little higher on the sophistication ladder than AM radio.
But, for the car manufacturers, already finding problems marketing affordable cars even without radio, the marriage may not be worth the effort.
The latest numbers indicate that only about 20 percent of radio audiences listen to AM these days. A hundred years ago, AM radio, newspapers and magazines were the only ways people could get their information, except for unreliable rumor.
These days, it’s TV, online and various other electronic sources, some of which don’t even try to be better than unreliable rumor.
Readers who have been around awhile can remember the Plattsburgh area featuring radio stations WIRY, WEAV and WKDR. All had their news teams to augment their entertainment offerings.
WIRY is still in business, having survived for more than 70 years.
Who can forget the legendary Gordie Little, who went by the contradictory nickname “Who’s he?” It was contradictory because everybody in the region knew exactly who he was.
As an illustration of how crucial Little and WIRY were to the area, during the region’s worst weather disaster in memory, the ice storm of 1998, he took to the airways early that morning and invited listeners to call in to describe their personal calamities while life had ground to a halt..
Long after dark and well into the night, Gordie was still answering calls and putting overstressed victims on the air to describe their ordeal.
Times change, and so do the accompaniments that make life what it is for each generation.
Tesla, Volvo, Porsche, Audi and some Volkswagen electric vehicles already come without AM radio. Others are sure to follow. “If the trend continues, growing EV adoption might spell the end of AM radio,” Morning Brew predicts.
“AM stations are reliant on rush-hour listeners, and while FM waves are more resistant to electromagnetic interference, switching could be too costly for many radio stations, especially those that serve a niche audience.”
Don’t count WIRY or any other AM station out. There’s an audience out there. We encourage people – with radios – to listen and be as faithful as their parents and grandparents always have been.
