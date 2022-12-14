Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.