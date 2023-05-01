For better or for worse, Congress often gets criticized for things they do. Well, here is one more.
Late last year, Democrats, as one of the final measures they ushered through, made a change that would give House members an increase in benefits that would amount to about $34,000.
The increase will come in the form of reimbursements for lodging, food and other items while they conduct the people’s business when they are in Washington, D.C.
Lawmakers spend about one-third of the year in Washington while in session, and it is one of the most expensive places to live. Many have two residences, one in their home district and one in the Washington area.
Even with a salary of $174,000 per year, which is far above the median salary in the nation, it can be hard to make ends meet for many of these lawmakers. Although, many of them are indeed quite rich.
The benefits for lodging, food and other items could amount to about $34,000 worth. That’s a nice raise for sure.
We could argue back and forth the cost of living, and how much congressmen and women should be paid, but the real issue here is how this increase was handled.
Publicly, lawmakers are quick to reject any salary increases for fear of political backlash, yet the salary has somehow climbed steadily over the years. Raises are usually done right after elections so there is a lengthy period before the next election in which office-holders hope voters forget about any pay raises they may have voted for themselves.
That happens at the state and local level too.
These latest benefits, however, were approved in the dark so to speak.
They were put into an internal rules package that hardly anyone paid attention to. There certainly was no public debate.
According to the New York Times, “The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, was approved with no objection in December, but rank-and-file members were not informed widely about it until Tuesday. In an email sent by the chief administrative officer of the House, which was obtained by The New York Times and reported earlier by Bloomberg News, congressional offices were advised not to submit reimbursement requests for rental and housing costs until the committee issued additional guidance.”
Both Democrats and Republicans allowed it to move forward with little or no fanfare.
These kinds of maneuvers are what makes much of America have great distrust for Congress.
Merits could certainly be made for better pay and greater benefits in order to attract a better class of candidates, and the nation probably would have found the debate intriguing.
It is the kind of issue that most of us can relate to and would have something to say.
Politicians might not like such a debate, but increasing Congressional benefits is certainly an issue worth discussing in public. After all, we taxpayers are the ones footing the bill.
And that bill is not paltry either. If all members of Congress put in for the maximum amount of reimbursements, it would total about $15.1 million.
Again, we are not saying the benefit package is not warranted, we just would have liked the chance to hear about it and talk about it before it was slipped in, which is of course, our right as taxpaying citizens.
