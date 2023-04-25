The City of Plattsburgh made a good move last week when it opted to purchase body cameras for its police department.
The presence of body cameras will not only protect the public, it will protect the officers and the department as well.
That’s a positive for all and it is worth the investment.
Councilors agreed to accept a state grant to fund the cameras at last week’s meeting in a close vote.
The $100,000 grant will pay for the cameras as well as video storage in the cloud. It will be up to the city to pay for further maintenance down the road.
The city had been exploring the possibility of implementing body cams on the recommendation from the EO203 Committee in 2021. As we have seen from national stories, the images from police body cameras can be quite useful.
While many incidents in public are often filmed by people with their cell phones, the footage from a body camera on an officer actually engaged in action can be even more illuminating.
The council was split on the move with Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) voting in favor. Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted no, while Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), who sits on the public safety committee where the matter has been previously discussed, abstained from voting because she did not, “have enough information.”
Mayor Chris Rosenquest broke the tie and voted in favor of the cameras.
Gibbs said she was curious what the cost of the equipment would be and how many cameras they would need to purchase.
Councilor Moore said he was concerned about city liability with body cameras.
Cost and liability are certainly two valid reasons to oppose cameras and Gibbs and Moore should not be judged for voting against the measure.
Fortunately, there have not been too many instances in city police history where the use of body cameras would have been pivotal in determining the outcome of a case. But, as the mayor pointed out, there have been some instances where such footage would have been beneficial.
Also, in the future, one never knows when an incident might occur where body camera footage will be key. It is far better to be prepared than not.
Of course, body camera footage can also be damning for law enforcement and there have been cases elsewhere when cameras were turned off to prevent recordings from being made.
We certainly have faith in the City Police Department that they will handle their new resource appropriately and to its best use.
As we said, cameras not only protect the public; they also protect police.
We know police have a difficult enough job in the current climate and any help the city can provide is a step in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.