As we get closer and closer to winter and more time spent indoors, the concerns about another surge of COVID-19 spread are once again emerging.
But this year, there is also another health concern that we have to deal with.
RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases have been increasing locally, and health officials are worried.
RSV is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It commonly affects children below the age of 2 years.
Together with COVID and the flu, RSV creates a “tridemic” that could tax our area health providers if it gets out of hand.
While RSV is largely a concern for young children, it can also affect older folks.
There are roughly 177,000 cases in adults over 65 every year from fall to spring, with 14,000 deaths over the age of 65 in the United States every year from RSV.
Dr. Keith Collins of University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh said that there has been a sudden rise in RSV cases here recently. Those cases, as well as the expected rise in flu cases, can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had two years where people have been wearing personal protective equipment — masking — and it really cut down on our influenza season over the last two years in the United States and everywhere else,” he said.
“The real reason people think this is happening for both influenza and RSV is the fact that we had such success at controlling them over the past couple years that our population lacked the normal immunity that we would normally have in the population.”
Collins said the best defense against these viruses is getting vaccinated for both COVID and flu.
As for avoiding RSV, common sense measures such as wearing a mask, staying home or limiting social contact with people who are sick are most effective.
As we learned this week from Debra Tackett, Director of Health Care Services at the Clinton County Health Department, there has been an increase in flu cases across the state.
This week, the state reported a 49% increase over the week before. Hospitalizations in the state are also on the upward trend, Hackett said.
Locally, flu cases do not seem to be drastically increasing just yet, but that could change quickly. Getting vaccinated remains the best form of prevention available.
Vaccines are the main reason why the number of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 have dropped sharply the past two years.
In the first year of COVID in 2020, we saw far too many people die from the virus, which was of course heartbreaking.
More than 6.6 million people have died from COVID in the world since the pandemic began and more than 1 million in the U.S., the most of any country. In order to stem the damage, we need to continue to take health measures seriously.
As we have said here many times before, we understand people are sick of the pandemic and wearing masks and social distancing and all of that, but these measures could still save your life or the lives of those you love.
So please, stay safe, North Country.
