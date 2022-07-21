Many of us have had our fair share of negative experiences flying for sure, but it seems like air travel is filled with more and more horror stories by the day, and we hope a federal effort to make major airlines more responsive is successful.
Passengers have been experiencing more canceled flights, delayed flights, lost luggage and inadequate compensation for significantly delayed or canceled flights in recent times than ever before.
According to a letter to the federal Department of Transportation and the Federal Trade Commission from three U.S. senators, more flights were canceled in June of this year than any other previous June in the United States. Through May of this year, there were already more than twice as many canceled flights within, into, or out of the U.S. than during the same period in 2018.
Delays are also up, with 135,000 more delayed flights in the first five months of this year than in the same period in 2018. These issues have continued in recent weeks, including over the Juneteenth/Father’s Day weekend when more than 35,000 flights were canceled or delayed.
Despite all of these issues, passengers are also experiencing increased ticket prices.
In other words, Americans are paying more for an increasingly worse service, the senators wrote.
In the meantime, the airlines are posting substantial profits.
Social media is filled with posts from folks who had trips wiped out due to canceled flights or hampered badly by long delays. Others complain about luggage lost forever and not getting their money back on canceled flights.
People are usually very unhappy after a bad airline experience and their posts are filled with vitriol.
With so many people traveling in the summer, the chances of getting a messed up flight seem greater than ever.
And with flight prices so high, customers feel especially cheated when they get bad service.
Many of us completely understand.
Let’s not forget that airlines are still reporting record profits. So if they are making money, why the lousy service?
U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and David Blumenthal (D-CT) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) are trying to do something about this traveling problem.
They sent a letter to the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the agencies to investigate whether airlines are engaging in unfair or deceptive business practices.
During the pandemic, the senators note, Congress authorized $54 billion in taxpayer-funded relief to help retain pilots and critical staff to keep airlines afloat and ready for the return to travel. Now, they are failing to fulfill flights promised to customers, and in some cases, allegedly scheduling flights that they know cannot be staffed, the senators said.
As part of the investigation, the lawmakers are asking the DOT and FTC to focus on three areas:
• Whether airlines are knowingly engaging in unfair or deceptive business practices by offering flights that they know are logistically impossible to execute
• Whether airlines are properly informing consumers of the ability to be compensated for significantly delayed or canceled flights
• Whether airlines are properly compensating consumers for significantly delayed or canceled flights
Traveling by air can be a pain to begin with even on the best of trips. Adding these problems from airlines can make it completely agonizing.
The airlines need to be held accountable and forced to comply with regulations that not only protect passengers, but enhance their traveling experience.
If they can’t or won’t comply, then it seems only fair that they return their portion of the $54 billion federal subsidy they got during the height of COVID, not to mention the billions more they have received in recent decades.
Enough is enough. It is time to make these unfriendly skies friendly again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.