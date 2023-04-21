ELIZABEHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH) has changed its masking requirements for patients, visitors and employees in most settings introduced in response to COVID-19 as well as changes to its visitation policy.
Masking PolicY
Effective immediately, changes to masking for patients and visitors include:
• Patients: Masking will be optional unless a patient presents with COVID symptoms or another respiratory illness. Immunocompromised patients are encouraged to mask.
• Visitors: Masking is optional, however, visitors are not allowed to enter our facility when sick.
Julie Tromblee, MSN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said, “While we are relaxing our masking policy, patients and visitors can still expect to see our employee wearing a mask when in a patient room, exam room or providing direct patient care.”
Infection Prevention & Control Manager Meredith King shared, “Immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to a wear mask while they are with us. And in respect for any patient safety concerns, ECH employees are happy to wear a mask in public areas when asked by a patient or family member.”
Visitation Policy
Before visiting, visitors are asked to assess themselves for any recent exposures to illnesses, seasonal viral symptoms and general well-being. Visitors who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, have had a recent exposure to COVID or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or respiratory illness are asked to postpone their visit.
Staff will screen visitors upon arrival to the department. Visitors found to be exhibiting symptoms or have had a recent history of COVID infection (within previous 10 days) will be asked to leave.
• Visitors are encouraged to wear a well-fitting mask that covers their mouth and nose for the entire time they are in our facilities.
• Hospitalized patients may welcome up to two healthy visitors at the bedside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• There are no age restrictions. Children 12 years and under must be companied by a parent or supervising adult at all times.
Free surgical/procedural masks will remain available at entrances for both hospital campuses and its Primary Care practices.
Detailed information on updates to masking and visitation policies can be found on UVMHealth.org/ECH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.