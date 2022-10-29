The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but early voting starts today.
Here’s the breakdown of when and where to go for early voting:
CLINTON COUNTY
Early Voting is at the Clinton County Government Center, first floor meeting room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Monday, Oct. 31: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 1: (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 2: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 3: (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 4: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 5: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 6: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
ESSEX COUNTY
Early Voting will take place at both the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, and the North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson. The buildings are accessible to all voters.
• Saturday, Oct. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Sunday, Oct. 30 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Monday, Oct. 31 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, Nov. 1 (12 p.m.-8 p.m.)
• Wednesday, Nov. 2 (12 p.m.-8 p.m.)
• Thursday, Nov. 3 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Friday, Nov. 4 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Saturday, Nov. 5 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Sunday, Nov. 6 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County’s Early Voting poll site is located in the Board of Elections Office, Franklin County Court House, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone, and is accessible to all voters.
• Oct. 29 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 30 (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nov. 1 (Tuesday), noon-8 p.m.
• Nov. 2 (Wednesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nov. 3 (Thursday), noon-8 p.m.
• Nov. 4 (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nov. 5 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nov. 6 (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
