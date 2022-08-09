ELIZABETHTOWN – Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties have a 21st Congressional District Democratic Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with early voting starting Saturday.
In the Democratic Party primary, Matt Castelli, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism director for the National Security Council from Glens Falls, is running against Matthew Putorti, a corporate lawyer from Whitehall.
Castelli supports a woman’s right to chose, unions, strong national defense, and rights of lawful firearms owners. Putorti supports legal immigration, LGBTQ rights and an end to gun violence.
The winner will have the party line against Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik in November’s general election, but Castelli and Putorti are also on a third-party row, so all three candidates could compete in the General Election.
The Primary Election for Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties is Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and early voting starts Saturday, Aug. 13.
Early voting site for Essex County residents is at the Lake Placid Elementary School, 318 Old Military Road, Lake Placid.
Essex County early voting dates and hours are: Aug. 13 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 14, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 15, (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 16, (Tuesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 17, (Wednesday), noon-8 p.m.; Aug. 18, (Thursday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 19, (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 20, (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 21, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Clinton County early voting site is the Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., first floor meeting room, Plattsburgh.
In Clinton County, early voting is Aug. 13 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 14, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 15, (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 16, (Tuesday), 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Aug. 17, (Wednesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 18, (Thursday), 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Aug. 19, (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 20, (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 21, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For Franklin County, the early voting location is the Franklin County Court House, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone.
In Franklin County, early voting is Aug. 13 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 14, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 15, (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 16, (Tuesday), noon-8 p.m.; Aug. 17, (Wednesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 18, (Thursday), noon-8 p.m.; Aug. 19, (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 20, (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 21, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
All early voting site buildings are accessible to all voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.