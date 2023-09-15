PLATTSBURGH — Three people were arrested, and a large amount of narcotics were seized Friday by the Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
According to Plattsburgh City Police, in the early morning hours a search warrant was executed by the Tri-County Special Response Team, at 14 Cherry St. in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The search of the residence and individuals located within yielded approximately $1,500 in U.S. currency, 255 grams of crack cocaine, 68 grams of Fentanyl, 48 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 980 bags of additional Fentanyl, police said.
Arrested were Charles Palmer, 35, of Troy, who was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, all class B felonies, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A2 felony; Nelson Torres, 23, of Brooklyn, who was charged with five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class B felonies, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A2 felony and Richard Deneale, 53, of Plattsburgh, who was charged with one count of first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A2 felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property firearms, a class E felony.
All three men were arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court before Judge James Joyce and remanded to the Clinton County Jail.
The Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit is comprised of the Plattsburgh City Police Department, New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
The Tri-County SRT team is comprised of members from the Clinton, Franklin and Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Malone and Ticonderoga Police Departments.
