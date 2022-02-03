PLATTSBURGH — A defendant prosecutors say was involved in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman in a Peru home last summer has taken a plea deal.
Nicole Harrigan, who is accused of conspiring with Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea to murder Crisie Luebbers last July, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree conspiracy, a felony.
The plea was for a 10-year prison sentence as a second felony offender and comes with five years post-release supervision, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.
SATISFIES OTHER CHARGES
Harrigan’s plea deal satisfies the other charges she faced, which included two additional counts of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, also a felony.
Harrigan is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 in Clinton County Court.
FOSTER, CAYEA
Co-defendants Foster and Cayea had previously accepted plea deals in December for numerous drug possession charges stemming from offenses in 2020 and 2021.
Foster will be sentenced to 16 years as a second felony offender, pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cayea, who is also a second felony offender, will receive 10 years after she pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Both Foster and Cayea maintain their not guilty pleas in connection with Luebbers’ death, top of which is first-degree murder.
Cayea and Foster will appear in county court for control hearings this month before a jury trial is set. Prosecutors said they are uncertain if either Foster or Cayea will accept plea deals before trial.
