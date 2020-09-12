Dawn to dusk tribute honors 9/11 victims

PLATTSBURGH — A local group that aims to promote veteran wellness organized an all-day tribute to 9/11 victims, first responders and servicemembers Friday.
North Country Red, White & Blue is a local chapter of Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) whose mission "is to enrich the lives of America's veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity," according to the organization's website.
At 6:28 a.m., member Stan Jennings, who was accompanied by other community members throughout the day, began a combination of running and walking that continued until dusk.
Among those who joined him were The Northeast Group, MHAB, Northern Insuring, Plattsburgh City Police, Plattsburgh City Fire and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones.
"We must never forget the victims of the September 11th attacks," Jones said in a Facebook post.
City firefighters — some from the department were deployed to New York City in the wake of 9/11 — donned their gear for the walk "in remembrance of all of the hero’s that made the ultimate sacrifice 19 years ago today," a post by Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 said.
"It's easy to say we will never forget, but taking time out of your day to do something in remembrance means a lot."
