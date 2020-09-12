Dawn to dusk tribute honors 9/11 victims

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTO(From right to left) Stan Jennings, Del Rock, Deputy Tim Schwartz and Travis Bruce walk around the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh to honor 9/11 victims and first responders as well as all service members who have served since. Jennings, who began a combination of walking and running at 6:28 a.m. and continued until dusk, carries the Flag of Honor, Schwartz carries the Flag of Heroes and Bruce carries the traditional American Flag.