PLATTSBURGH — Cycling Without Age – a non-profit organization – was established in 2012 in Copenhagen Denmark.
It is a 100% volunteer organization that takes the elderly and less-abled citizens out for free bike rides in specialized electric bicycles called trishaws.
Rebecca Boire-West, a medical massage therapist and a cyclist, saw seniors and their pilot cycle across her computer screen one day five years ago.
“I watched and I instantly said to myself, some day I need to bring this to our area,” she said.
“It was something I that I was thinking about bringing in the future when I was probably closer to retirement age. I was able to witness, as others have, the impact of COVID when our loved ones were cut off from communication with their families.
“I witnessed somebody who was relatively very healthy go downhill fast and eventually died. It just hit hard in regards of the impact of isolation and the lack of touch and the lack of communication did on that man. That’s when I decided this shouldn’t wait to when I’m closer to retirement. We need this in our community.”
GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Cycling Without Age helps people break free from social isolation, makes them smile, revives memories and lets them feel the wind in their hair.
It builds bridges between generations and reinforces trust, respect and the social glue in our society.
Chapters, now located in 42 countries, are affiliates of Cycling Without Age abiding by their guiding principles:
Generosity: Generosity permeates every single activity in Cycling Without Age and works its magic at many different levels. A simple act everyone can do.
Slowness: Slowness allows you to sense the environment, be present in the moment and it allows people you meet along the way to be curious about Cycling Without Age.
Storytelling: We tell stories and listen to stories of the elderly people on the bike.
Relationships: We create a multitude of new relationships across any border in our society.
Without Age: We let people age in a positive context – fully aware of the opportunities that lie ahead when interacting with their local community.
Cost. Rides are always free. Trained “Pilots” operating the trishaws are 100% volunteers. Trishaws and chapter operational expenses are funded by fundraising and generous donors.
“When I decided that I wanted to bring this to the area, I knew it certainly wasn’t something that I could do on my own, that it would take a team of people,” Boire-West said.
“My first contact was to Bruce Garcia. He was the former CEO of JCEO. I was talking with him and I shared with him my idea and what I wanted to do, and I said I can’t do it alone and I don’t know where to start. He said I knew exactly who to contact and she will know.”
Garcia contacted Maria Alexander, executive director of the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County.
“Then Maria Alexander reached out to people that this would eventually serve and would have a vested interest in developing this,” Boire-West said.
“This is what created our local planning committee, if you will. It’s comprised of individuals representing the Senior Citizens Council, (Clinton County) Office for the Aging, ARC, JCEO, Catholic Charities, and then we have other interested community members that are part of the planning committee as well.”
MULTIPLE NEEDS
The committee has met regularly since October 2022 and is in the funding stage.
“Grant writing, seeking grants, seeking donations and also seeking volunteers,” she said.
“People who would like to get involved with this type of project because a lot goes into the ride. It’s not just the ride itself. They call them pilots, the people who drive the Trishaws.”
The committee needs someone website and social media savvy.
“We need somebody who would like to help us with fundraising, networking, marketing, and even getting out there and reaching groups and organizations to get the world out,” she said.
“Fundraising is where we are at. Seeking volunteers to fill all kinds of different roles and also seeking client referrals. Keeping our target audience in mind and to have people connect with us that may be part of an organization that supports the people that we would serve.”
A Trishaw costs between $12,000 and $14,000 and are built by Copenhagen-based TrioBike.
“When I first saw that cost, I said oh, forget it. We actually had the opportunity to go down and see one in action in Glens Falls. When you see the bike, it’s like oh my gosh, that’s all it costs? Because these are eBikes. They are specially designed for this particular purpose. There are no such bikes in North America like this. They incorporate safety features not found on regular bikes. They are electric assist, and they hold two passengers and a pilot. They have specialized blankets to fit the unit, so that there’s not blankets hanging over and getting caught in the wheels. They have fold up rain hoods.”
‘FREE AS A BIRD’
She felt free as a bird when she took a ride.
“I don’t think I stopped grinning from the time that the bike started to roll until the time that it ended,” she said.
“Cycling Without Age has the phrase, the right to wind in your hair. They really captured it well when the coined that phrase. They feel that everybody has the right to wind in their hair, even if they don’t have hair.”
Interested parties can call 518-578-2369 or email: rebecca.boire-west@cyclingwithoutage.com.
“If they are interested in volunteering and getting involved to whatever capacity, we would love, love, love to hear from them,” she said.
“If anybody wishes to make, whether it’s a personal donation or whether it’s a company or organization that would like to make a donation, JCEO is our fiscal sponsor. Checks can me made out to JCEO. In the memo, they would say ‘Cycling Without Age Adirondack Coast or CWA Adirondack Coast.”
