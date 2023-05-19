PLATTSBURH — Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) has partnered with Sweethearts and Heroes to host four summer workshops for students.
These workshops will take place from mid-July to early August at the CVES Conference Center located at 1143 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh.
Sweethearts & Heroes is a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on social-emotional learning (SEL).
Sweethearts & Heroes has worked with thousands of students and hundreds of educators throughout the Clinton-Essex-Warren Washington BOCES during the current school year.
Sweethearts & Heroes offers presentations that call for HOPE, Empathy and Action; Circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build empathy; and BRAVES Buddies, which trains older students in bully drills that they, in turn, teach to students in lower grades, according to a news release.
The Sweethearts & Heroes team includes Tom Murphy, director of St. Albans, Vt.; Rick Yarosh, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, HOPE expert and motivational speaker from New York who was burned severely while serving in Iraq; and Pat Fish, an aspiring young leader who first saw Sweethearts & Heroes as a student in South Glens Falls.
“The timing is perfect for these collaborative offerings with CVES,” Murphy said.
“Never before have we witnessed such tremendous need for support with social-emotional wellness in our schools and communities. Participants will leave these trainings with a comprehensive understanding and ability to use the power of human connection, acceptance, and behavior modeling to create cultures of empathy, compassion and leadership.”
The following is a general schedule of workshops:
•Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13: Open to all educators responsible for implementing curriculum and engaging students, this four-day workshop will focus on the “Magic of Circles” and explore the real-life lessons and applicability of Sweethearts and Heroes’ novel, 13 Pillows for Affective Teachers. (Target Audience: Pk-12 Educators)
•Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20: This two-day training, which supports the district’s existing SEL curriculum, will teach educators and school teams to use the “Magic of Circles” and other strategies to build empathy and compassion in their classrooms. (Target Audience: Pk-12 educators & guidance professionals)
•Monday, July 31-Tuesday, Aug.1: This is a two-day leadership training for champion educators and student leaders; it will teach them how to use Circles to improve empathy, communication and compassion within and among their respective groups. (Target Audience: students and teachers, grades 7-12)
•Wednesday, Aug.2-Thursday, Aug.3: Administrators and administrative teams will attend this two-day training to employ Sweethearts & Heroes’ 13 tenets of Affective Leadership. Through Circles and presentations, this training will give administrators skills and strategies to support their educators, students and school community. (Target Audience: Pk-12 district administrators and supervisors)
For more information and to register: https://www.sweetheartsandheroes.com/2023-summer-programs
Participation in these workshops counts toward continuing teacher and leader education (CTLE) credits for educators in New York.
“Along with assisting districts and educators in meeting mandated requirements for professional learning, all of our summer workshops are designed to provide participants strategies for explicit instruction toward NYSED’s SEL suggested goals and benchmarks, which clearly include adult SEL competencies, as well as student competencies in grades K-12.” Aimee Defayette, school/student programs coordinator for Sweethearts & Heroes said.
Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 2 million students in school districts from New England to Hawaii for more than 15 years.
Murphy, Yarosh and Fish also tailor their presentations and workshops for businesses, non-profits and civic groups.
“We go where we’re needed. That’s what heroes do.” Murphy Said.
In 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released “13 Pillows For Affective Teachers,” a novel that covers the themes of HOPE, Empathy and Action in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum.
The novel is based on real students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered. Murphy cowrote the book with Brian McKeon, of New York.
For more information visit sweetheartsandheroes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.