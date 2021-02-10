CVAC sets dates to start "Fall II", spring seasons

PLATTSBURGH — The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get closer and closer for local student-athletes when it comes to hoping for a chance to compete.
That light became a bit brighter today when the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Athletic Council voted to set dates for “Fall II” and spring seasons.
The “Fall II” season will run from March 29 to May 8, and spring will be held from April 26 to June 19.
“The CVAC met today and discussed the various options for our seasons,” CVAC Executive Secretary Greg Myers said. “We ultimately agreed upon this model that gives us the opportunity for a robust spring season, but also allows for the winter season and the Fall Season 2 student-athletes to have their seasons as well.”
More information will be added to this report.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.