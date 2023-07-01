PLATTSBURGH — After another successful season for the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, the all-stars have been named for the season.
In Division I, each team saw at least two players named to the team.
Beekmantown had two named in Steven Bronson and Nathan Parliament.
Northeastern Clinton matched the Eagles with Owen Ebersol and Jimmy Wells Jr being tabbed as all-stars.
Peru, which fell in the sectional semifinals to Beekmantown, led the way with four players named to the squad.
Zach O’Connell, Jake Frechette, Landen Duprey and Donovan Mitchell were the Nighthawks selected.
Coming off a successful season that saw it end in the Final Four, Plattsburgh had three players selected.
Braden Calkins, Nate Baker and Warren Miller were the Hornets picked.
Saranac had three players selected in Alex Clancy, Adrian Barnes and Korbin Cranford.
In Division II, it was similar to Division I, as four teams had at least three players selected.
Scott LaMountain was the lone Patriot picked as he represents AuSable Valley.
Jacob Mascarenas began the run on Moriah baseball as he was joined by Sam Langey and Joe Pelkey.
Northern Adirondack had three players as well with Austin Lambert being joined by Brady Boulrice and Matt Boulrice.
Saranac Lake matched Peru in nymber of all-stars at four.
Brady Roberts, Brayden Munn, Cedar Rivers and Joe Kratts were the Red Strom members picked.
Ticonderoga, which won Class C, had three Sentinels named all-stars.
Dominic Crossman, Garrett Drinkwine and Jackson Dorsett earned the honor.
Stay informed as the ALL CVAC team is revealed in the Press-Republican next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.