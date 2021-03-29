Cuomo's defiance leaves N.Y. Democrats in a bind

AP FILE PHOTODemonstrators gather for a rally last week decrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. Cuomo, in his third-term as New York governor, is battling controversies on multiple fronts, including an investigation by the state attorney general into allegations of sexual harassment, which Cuomo has denied, and a federal inquiry into the state's reporting of COVID-19 among nursing home residents.