EDITOR’S NOTE: Jeff Meyers is a former Press-Republican staff writer and local historian. He has taught English at Clinton Community College for decades, and is a local sports enthusiast.
PLATTSBURGH — Workers have recently removed the light poles in the Crete Memorial Civic Center’s parking lot, initiating the demolition of the often-maligned facility.
Controversy has surrounded the decision to remove the building rather than attempt any restoration efforts on the aged structure, but controversy has always been a part of the center’s long and often complicated history.
That history is filled with twists and turns and features the names of many iconic leaders from Plattsburgh’s past, including such names as John Tyrell, Francis Steltzer, Robert Burke, Roland St. Pierre and, perhaps most notably, Clyde A. Lewis, not to mention the two brothers who began the story of the Crete Civic Center with an $800,000 donation in 1962.
Arthur H. and Wilfred D. Crete, long-time residents of Plattsburgh who owned and operated a grocery store on South Catherine Street for decades, were both in their 80s when they offered the donation for the city to build a memorial for their parents.
Plattsburgh Attorney Clyde A. Lewis, best known for his efforts to create and then decades later, save Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the 1990s, announced the bequeath during the Aug. 23, 1962 Common Council meeting.
The brothers had stipulated that the center be erected in the city’s Sixth Ward, which is today’s Ward 1. They strongly suggested the facility be built between South Platt Street and the Saranac River at the location of the current Little League fields near Fox Hill.
That request would ultimately lead to delays in the project as debates grew over where to place the center during the next full decade.
By 1968, the city had decided to move the project into a larger urban development plan that would place it at the City Beach. Ward 1 residents protested the decision, but Lewis argued that Arthur Crete, who had since died, had agreed that the city should have final say in the location.
There was even a plan in the late ‘60s to build the facility on property owned by Plattsburgh Air Force Base. In 1969, then Mayor Francis Steltzer said he would like the center to be built as quickly as possible and noted that it would have already been built at the beach location if not for delays in looking for another site.
In December 1969, the city received nearly $800,000 for the project, which was estimated to cost around $1.5 million. The council agreed unanimously to accept the gift, though some concerns were still voiced about the decision not to build in Ward 1.
The topic was tabled by the council several times in 1970 while the debate on location continued to grow. Finally, during the Dec. 30 meeting of the Common Council, the city agreed to build the facility at the City Beach as Alderman Lynn King switched his position and approved that location.
Ward 1 Aldermen Robert Burke and George Ryan walked out of the meeting in protest.
In late July 1971, the city received approval from the federal Economic Development Administration to construct a community center on City Beach property for $2.577 million, with federal funds covering 60 percent of the construction costs.
Mayor Steltzer said the announcement was good news, and construction should start soon. One week later, the city announced that construction would begin in 1972, and the center would be up and running within a year.
In March of ’72, the city reversed its decision with the new Common Council voting not to fund construction of a project on City Beach property. That decision was short-lived, however, as the Council voted to move forward with the project at its very next Common Council meeting.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 7, 1972, one decade and two weeks after the initial concept to construct a memorial civic center was announced.
The Crete Memorial Civic Center officially opened on May 14, 1974 with the Royal Lipizzan Stallion Show headlining four days of entertainment. The city actually held an open house for the new facility on May 18, 1974.
The center was busy that first summer with several other scheduled events, including professional roller-blading competition and a Summer Beer Fest.
The skating rink opened in mid-September in ’74, with such groups as Plattsburgh Youth Hockey, the Skating Club of the Adirondacks, the Adirondack Hockey League and the Northern Broomball League calling the center home.
The Harlem Globetrotters visited the center for a show in December, and the area’s initial karate tournament was held in April 1975 at the Crete.
Concerts were a big draw as well, with such entertainers as America and Johnny Cash offered headliner shows during the center’s first few months.
Over the years, the Crete also hosted numerous home and craft shows, often filling the massive parking lot with patrons.
For decades, ice hockey was a premier activity during the winter months, with many a North Country parent remembering those early morning trips to the center for practice or games. In recent years, the hockey rink had been replaced by an indoor soccer field that became just as popular.
The center sits quiet now, awaiting its fate. Despite the controversies then and now, many North Country residents will hold fond memories of the facility and all that it offered the community.
The Crete brothers can be proud that their wishes had come true, if not permanently.
