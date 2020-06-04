PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
CVPH Outpatient Pharmacy offering curbside service
PLATTSBURGH — While the New York State Department of Health mandate restricting hospital visitation is still in place, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy is continues its curbside service.
Customers can park near the Emergency Department/MRI entrance, dial 518-562-7158 and a member of the pharmacy staff will deliver their prescription.
The pharmacy is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week., closing briefly from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Customers can also use the UVM Health RX app found on the Google Store and the Apple App Store to renew prescriptions and request refills from a smartphone.
For more information, call the CVPH Outpatient Pharmacy at 518-562-7158 or go to UVMHealth.org/CVPH
Housing authority to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on June 17 at 1 p.m. at its administrative offices located at 4817 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh.
The meeting is open to the public.
High school association offering scholarship
MOOERS — The Mooers High School Alumni Association is offering scholarships to seniors who will graduate this year, and plan to attend college in the fall.
To be eligible their parent or grandparent must be a member of the MHSA and have paid their dues for at least 3 of the last 5 years (2015-2019).
To obtain an application contact Northeastern Clinton Central School guidance office or email/call Art Menard at amendard@twcny.rr.com - 518-236-7708.
Because of the circumstances the original deadline of June 6 has been extended to June 20.
NCCC launches free summer webinar series
SARANAC LAKE – Wellness and resiliency, stress management, personal finance and Adirondack history are just a few of the topics that will be covered as part of a free series of online webinars North Country Community College is offering to the public this summer.
North Country Live: Summer Series will be held via Zoom every Thursday at 7 p.m. starting June 11.
The presentations are free, although pre-registration is required so invitation details can be sent to participants.
The Summer Series will be presented in three blocks. The month of June will focus on wellness and self-help skills with the following sessions:
June 11, “Resilience in a Time of Crisis,” with Selina LeMay-Klippel
June 18, “Mindfulness and Mental Health,” with Angela Brice
June 25, “Tools to Manage Stress,” with Michele Pearsall
In July, the Summer Series will pivot to sessions on personal and business finance. Then in August, a series of presentations are planned on Adirondack history. Details of each of these sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.
Each Zoom session will be hosted by NCCC faculty and staff or special guests with experience in the field. The presentations will last 20 to 30 minutes and will be followed by an opportunity to interact with and ask questions of the host.
To register for the Summer Series, visit the college’s North Country Live page at www.nccc.edu/live.
For more information, contact Selina LeMay-Klippel, at slemay-klippel@nccc.edu.
