PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.

Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.

School board meeting to be streamed live

LAKE PLACID — There will be a meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education at 6 p.m. on June 17.

 A motion to go into executive session is anticipated at the beginning of the meeting to discuss the superintendent’s contract and evaluation at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will begin directly after the executive session.

Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes;

Board agenda documents will become live on June 13 at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Any comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.

Board meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/. Click on “live stream”

Board to hold remote special meeting

BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will hold a special meeting on June 12 at 7:45 a.m. via Google Meet to appoint election inspectors.

To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.

 

