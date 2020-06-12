PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board meeting to be streamed live
LAKE PLACID — There will be a meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education at 6 p.m. on June 17.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated at the beginning of the meeting to discuss the superintendent’s contract and evaluation at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will begin directly after the executive session.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes;
Board agenda documents will become live on June 13 at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Any comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Board meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/. Click on “live stream”
Board to hold remote special meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will hold a special meeting on June 12 at 7:45 a.m. via Google Meet to appoint election inspectors.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.