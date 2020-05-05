As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
71 lab-confirmed positive cases
53 lab-confirmed cases recovered
37 suspect cases
37 suspect cases recovered
864 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
32 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
38 people have recovered
441 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
14 lab-tested positive cases
88 suspect cases
82 in isolation or quarantine
408 tests returned negative
0 deaths
