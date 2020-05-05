As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

71 lab-confirmed positive cases

53 lab-confirmed cases recovered

37 suspect cases

37 suspect cases recovered

864 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

32 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

38 people have recovered

441 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

14 lab-tested positive cases

88 suspect cases

82 in isolation or quarantine

408 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you