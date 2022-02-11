Due to adjustments in how county health departments are collecting and reporting COVID-19 data, we will be shifting to publishing this data twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Tuesday update will contain the latest data from over the weekend, while the Friday update will summarize the new cases and deaths from throughout the week.

CLINTON COUNTY

196 new cases (lab-processed results only)

77 total deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

118 new cases (includes at-home results)

59 total deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

105 new cases (includes at-home results)

160 active total (as of Monday)

40 deaths (per NYS Dept. of Health)

