As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
44 active cases
531 lab-confirmed positive cases
483 lab-confirmed cases recovered
122 suspect cases
121 suspect cases recovered
63,660 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
34 active cases
342 positive lab-tested cases
34,047 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
50 active case
271 lab-tested positive cases
118 suspect cases
280 in isolation or quarantine
6 deaths
