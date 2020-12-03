As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

44 active cases

531 lab-confirmed positive cases

483 lab-confirmed cases recovered

122 suspect cases

121 suspect cases recovered

63,660 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

34 active cases

342 positive lab-tested cases

34,047 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

50 active case

271 lab-tested positive cases

118 suspect cases

280 in isolation or quarantine

6 deaths

