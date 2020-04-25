As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

58 lab-confirmed positive cases

42 suspect cases

82 people have recovered

559 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

26 positive lab-tested cases

14 suspect cases

246 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

13 lab-tested positive cases

80 suspect cases

58 people have recovered

118 in isolation or quarantine

291 tests returned negative

0 deaths

