As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
58 lab-confirmed positive cases
42 suspect cases
82 people have recovered
559 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
26 positive lab-tested cases
14 suspect cases
246 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
13 lab-tested positive cases
80 suspect cases
58 people have recovered
118 in isolation or quarantine
291 tests returned negative
0 deaths
