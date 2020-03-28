PLATTSBURGH — Like places around the globe, the numbers surrounding COVID-19 in each community are drawing great interest.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country has grown since the first case appeared in Clinton County on March 16.
Here is a running tally of coronavirus cases in the North Country to date as provided by county health departments.
CLINTON COUNTY
11 positive cases, includes one probable and one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility
108 negative tests
67 people in quarantine
12 people isolation
Total testing to date: 119
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
5 confirmed cases (under mandatory isolation)
30 people under precautionary or mandatory quarantine
61 people tested (We know there are more people that have been tested, but in order to be as accurate as possible going forward, we are going with results reported in our surveillance system)
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
3 positive cases
28 in isolation or quarantine (updated numbers for Friday were not provided)
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.