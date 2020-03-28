PLATTSBURGH — Like places around the globe, the numbers surrounding COVID-19 in each community are drawing great interest.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country has grown since the first case appeared in Clinton County on March 16.

Here is a running tally of coronavirus cases in the North Country to date as provided by county health departments.

 

CLINTON COUNTY

11 positive cases, includes one probable and one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility

108 negative tests

67 people in quarantine

12 people isolation

Total testing to date: 119

0 deaths

 

ESSEX COUNTY

5 confirmed cases (under mandatory isolation)

30 people under precautionary or mandatory quarantine

61 people tested (We know there are more people that have been tested, but in order to be as accurate as possible going forward, we are going with results reported in our surveillance system)

0 deaths

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

3 positive cases

28 in isolation or quarantine (updated numbers for Friday were not provided)

0 deaths

 

Tags

Recommended for you