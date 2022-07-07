PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh councilors unanimously agreed to give the police union a new contract Thursday night.
“I’m very happy that the police department will have a new contract. I know it is long overdue and badly needed,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said at Thursday night’s meeting.
The deal runs through 2025, and covers years back to 2016.
CONTRACT DETAILS
It includes a 1.5% retroactive payroll increase for active, retired, or disabled employees for years 2017-2021. The contract also includes a provision for payroll increases of 1.5% for years 2022 to 2025.
To improve workforce competition and retention, the contract increases base pay for first year employees as well as modest increases for employees who serve long term.
The city will owe PD employees upwards of $1.17 million in retroactive pay and benefits covering the five years of missed increases due to the contract being out of date.
PAID IN TWO INSTALLMENTS
“The impact of kicking these contracts down the road not only deteriorates trust with our employees but also creates unnecessary financial burdens,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said this week.
“As a result of the two biggest unions being so far out of cycle, the city has had to spend close to $1.7 million between 2021 and 2023 to get them up to date. I don’t believe this is how any city or municipality should do business, but this is what we had to resolve coming into office.”
The tentative agreement allows for the retroactive payments to be split into two installments. The total 2022 payroll for the City PD will increase by $143,000.
GIBBS CONCERNS
After several rounds of stalled negotiations, an impasse was declared and mediation requested. After two meetings with a mediator, both sides were able to come to an agreement.
Gibbs expressed concern this week that the council did not have enough information about the deal to make a decision as to whether it should be approved.
Gibbs said the last communication the council received was on June 18, and it was a generic email that said some “give and take” had taken place, and that more updates would be coming.
At Thursday’s regular meeting where the council was set to vote on the contract, the council went into a lengthy executive session to discuss further details.
When they came out, they all voted in favor of the deal.
“We received documents for other changes late Tuesday,” Gibbs said.
“We did enter into an executive session to discuss some of the finer points. I still have some questions that I think remain unanswered, but I am in support of the Police Department coming to a final contact.’’
CONTRACT ‘OVERDUE’
Prior to the meeting, Det. Kevin Jessey, the police union’s vice president, thanked the mayor and council for coming to an agreement with the union.
“The contract has been five and half years overdue. To no avail, we haven’t made any progress until this year and I want to thank everybody for that,” Jessey said.
Jessey said that officers have been living off of 2016 wages the past five and a half years.
“With an agreement with this contract, they will have a livable wage, and I want to thank you guys for that as well,” he said.
“The City of Plattsburgh PD union would like to hopefully continue to work with the City of Plattsburgh in good faith from here on out.”
