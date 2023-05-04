PLATTSBURGH — After a taking a tough loss on the chin a week before, the Cougars rebounded in week three of the flag football season, as they drubbed the Hornets, 56-6, on the road.
Northeastern Clinton was shut out the week before at home versus Saranac, 56-0, and the group was determined not to let that happen again as they scored over 40 points in the first half. On the defensive side of the ball, Northeastern limited Plattsburgh to just six points before intermission, while blanking them in the second half to secure the win.
“Bailee LaFountain had a stand out performance as QB with 5 passing TD’s and 4 rushing TD’s. She was backed up by an impressive line of receivers and running backs that were able to break Plattsburgh’s defense. Defensively, Krista Sebert tied her season record of six sacks and two open field tackles. Cassidy Derosia and Kylee Surprenant also had four tackles and two interceptions each,” Northeastern Clinton Coach Kristen Patnode said.
For Plattsburgh, who struggled for much of the game to generate consistent offense, they’d get their lone score on a run from Zoey Rovito just before the end of the first half.
Plattsburgh will be back on the field on Monday, still seeking their first win, for a rematch with Section II’s Troy, who they met earlier in the season on Saturday, April 29. Northeastern Clinton will get to rest up before their next contest, as they are set to host Peru on Thursday, May 18.
Northeastern Clinton 56, Plattsburgh 6
Rushing
NCCS- LaFountain 134, 4 TD. Guay 15, Underwood 15, Boyea 5.
PHS- Stats not submitted.
Passing
NCCS- LaFountain 83, 5 TD.
PHS- Stats not submitted.
Receiving
NCCS- Sebert 5 rec., 2 TD. Surprenant 3 rec., TD. Underwood 4 rec., TD. Johnston 1 rec., Hite 1 rec., TD.
PHS- Stats not submitted.
Defense
INT- Surprenant (NCCS) 2, Derosia (NCCS) 2.
SATURDAY
Moriah 66
Saranac Lake 6
PORT HENRY — The Vikings improved their record to 2-0 on the season, as they cruised past the Red Storm on Saturday, April 29, 66-6.
Moriah posted 31 points in their opening game, however, on Saturday their offense found a new gear, as they exploded for 66 points.
The scoring started with an Erica Anderson touchdown pass to Jayde Trow, followed by a pick-six from Maddi Eichen to give Moriah a 12-0 lead.
Clicking on both sides of the ball, the Vikings decided to break out a trick play, running a hook and ladder from Allie Huchro to Eichen that would go for a touchdown, followed by Trow converting the extra point to take a 19-0 lead. Anderson would add to the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run, with Amelia Kazlo catching the following one-point conversion pass attempt to go up 26-0.
Sophia McKiernan would energize the Viking defense once more with another pick-six before the end of the half, as the group started to run away with the win.
Saranac Lake hosted Keene on Wednesday afternoon for their week three matchup, however, scores were not submitted for the contest by time of print. Moriah, who has a bye in week three, will look to stay undefeated to start thhe year when they take on AuSable Valley in their next contest, Monday, May 10.
