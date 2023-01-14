ALBANY — The union representing the state’s correction officers is demanding change to state laws they say have led to skyrocketing instances of violence in state prisons the past year.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) said data shows that 2022 was the single most violent year in New York State history.
HALT ACT EFFECTS
The union is calling on a full repeal of the Humane Alternatives for Long Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act, as the law, they believe, has led to a significant increase of violent assaults in prisons since its enactment.
The HALT Act severely limits, or in some cases eliminates, the ability to place incarcerated individuals in Special Housing Units separated from the general population. It was implemented in all state-run correctional facilities on April 1, 2022.
“For nearly nine months, thousands of people who work in or reside in prison, have been forced to endure the some of the most violent conditions New York has ever experienced. The HALT Act has dismantled any semblance of safety measures for staff or incarcerated individuals alike, by stripping the ability to separate violent predators from their prey for any meaningful amount of time and the data clearly reflects that,” NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said.
“It’s infuriating to watch these legislators who so vocally supported the HALT Act, sit idly by as the numbers skyrocket and our members suffer. Now more than ever we need the New York State Legislature to put common sense over political agendas and address the skyrocketing violence we’ve been experiencing since the enactment of the HALT Act. The time is now to repeal HALT before another individual has to needlessly suffer from this state-created danger.”
VIOLENCE STATS
According to numbers maintained by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), the single-year records for inmate-on-staff assaults and inmate-on-inmate assaults were both set in 2022.
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, there were 1,489 assaults-on-staff and 1,486 inmate-on-inmate assaults recorded, topping the previous single-year marks, 1,177 assaults-on-staff and 1,265 inmate-on-inmate assaults respectively.
In total, 2,975 prison assaults recorded shatters the previous record of 2,298, set in 2019.
The data further reveals prison violence spiked dramatically after the implementation of the HALT Act. Since April 1, 2022, the date the HALT Act took effect in New York’s prisons and jails, overall violence in New York State correctional facilities rose 31%.
SHOULD BE ‘WAKEUP CALL’
In the nine months of the HALT Act, 2,379 assaults were recorded in prison, a rate of over 8.6 assaults per day. In the months prior to HALT, the rate of daily assaults was only 6.6 assaults per day. Individually, inmate-on-staff assaults increased approximately 33%, while inmate-on-inmate assaults climbed 28%.
“The numbers are simply alarming and should serve as a wakeup call to anyone who isn’t paying attention. HALT has created a new level of violence our correctional facilities has never experienced before,” President Powers said.
“Despite what the sponsors of the HALT Act believe, HALT doesn’t make our prisons safer, as it has only emboldened the most violent individuals who reside in our facilities. Our members, who are severely overworked and understaffed, need the elected leaders of this state to show that they care about the safety and security of the state’s workforce, as well as the well-being of the incarcerated community, by repealing the HALT Act immediately.”
LEGISLATORS WEIGH IN
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is sponsoring legislation to repeal HALT.
“The data showing a new record for assaults on officers, staff and inmates in 2022 is disturbing and proof action must be taken,” Stec said.
“We must give our corrections officers and civilian staff the full support and resources they need to protect themselves and others. I’m proud to sponsor legislation repealing HALT and I urge the governor and Legislature to act on it immediately.”
In a statement, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said that “Everyone has the right to feel safe at work but our friends, neighbors, and loved ones who work in corrections right now are going to work day after day despite feeling unsafe because of the record number of violent incidents that are happening at our correctional facilities.”
“The high number of these incidents is unacceptable, and it is partly because changes to solitary confinement under the HALT Act went too far. Another contributing factor that should not be overlooked is the large number of violent offenders behind those walls compared to previous years. As a former corrections officer of 20 years, I take this issue very seriously and continue to work with my colleagues to pass legislation that will ensure the safety of those who risked their lives at these facilities every day to keep us safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.