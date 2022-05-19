COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Friday, MAY 20
Event
World Central Kitchen fundraiser. 5 to 7 p.m. Keene Valley Congregational Church and Adirondack Friends. A pulled pork dinner that includes Ukranian dishes. Takeout and vegan dishes available. Proceeds to help Ukrainian refugees. Suggested donations: $15 for adults, $9 for children and free for children 3 and younger.
Event
City of Plattsburgh Community Bike Ride. 6 p.m. Meeting point at Durkee Street parking lot. Riders can choose 4 mile or 6 mile route to showcase phase two of the Saranac River trail for Bike to Work Day. Free to public. Riders can view route at mapmyride.com/routes/view/4977389872. For more details, visit the City of Plattsburgh’s Facebook page.
Saturday, MAY 21
Event
Card and Collectible Show. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Champlain Centre, Plattsburgh. This Saturday, the mall will be filled with collectors from all over the region looking to find that lucky new piece for their collection. The mall with be co-hosting a Card and Collectible show on Saturday, May 21st from 11am to 5pm. The event will feature 24 vendors buying, selling, and trading cards and collectibles. The vendors will be selling a variety of cards from Pokémon, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh, Sports cards and much more. The event will help support the JCEO Backpack Program which helps provide food each week to more than 140 food-insecure children in our local elementary schools. JCEO will be selling raffle tickets to win prizes donated from vendors and local businesses.
Friday, MAY 27
Meal
Public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. Tickets sold at door and are $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger. Sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F. & a.m. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star will be served ON A TAKE-OUT BASIS ONLY. Parking for pick-up will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House parking lot.
Saturday, MAY 28
Event
Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. May 28, 29, starts at 8 a.m. each day. The public is invited to attend and watch a wide array of disciplines and horse breeds. The show starts at 8:00am each day and will wind up late in the afternoon. Spectator admission is free and open to the public.
MONDAY, MAY 30
EVENT
Memorial Day Ceremony. 10 a.m. Marcy Post 1312, Norton Cemetery Road, Keene, New York. There will be an Honor Guard, firing squad, patriotic songs and playing of echo taps. Names of those who served our country since the Revolutionary War will be read during the ceremony.
Saturday, JUNE 4
Event
Raquette Pond Brewfest. 3 to 7 p.m. Flanders Park. Event to showcase 16 local breweries, food trucks and music. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at raquettepondbrewfest.rsvpify.com
Event
16th annual Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament. June 4 through 5. Malone, Salmon River, trophy trout stream. For more information and registration, visit hendricksonhatch.org or malonerevitalization.com or call (518) 521-3226. Facebook: Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament.
Tuesday, JUNE 7
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club meeting. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Meetings are held at Plattsburgh Public Library & on Zoom. Our group focuses on improving one’s public speaking & leadership skills, in a fun & respectful environment. Mentoring & hourlong coaching is available. For a Zoom invitation, please contact Christina Ransom at (518) 335-1951, or email her at: ransom@northnet.org.
Friday, JUNE 10
Event
Plattsburgh Relay for Life 25th Anniversary Celebration. 6 to 11 p.m. Clinton County Fairgrounds. Contact Amber Arnold 5185361564 or ambermarnold86@gmail.com.
Saturday, JUNE 11
Event
Retirement Celebration for Hon. Robert G. Main Jr. 5 p.m. Malone Elks Lodge. The event is open to the public and will feature the Honorable Jan Plumadore as Master of Ceremonies as well as speakers celebrating Judge Main’s career and his legal and civic contributions. Judge Main served as County Judge, Surrogate Judge and Family Court Judge in Franklin County from January 1988 to his retirement in December 2021. Event catered by Donovan’s Steak & Ale.
Saturday, JUNE 21
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club meeting. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Meetings are held at Plattsburgh Public Library & on Zoom. Our group focuses on improving one’s public speaking & leadership skills, in a fun & respectful environment. Mentoring & hourlong coaching is available. For a Zoom invitation, please contact Christina Ransom at (518) 335-1951, or email her at: ransom@northnet.org.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1: pm & 7: pm, & Tuesday, 8: pm.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at Plattsburgh International Airport for the announcement of non-stop flights to Philadelphia, followed by the May 14 send-off for the North Country Honor Flights to Washington DC, and Chazy vs. Schroon Lake varsity softball and baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.