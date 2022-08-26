COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Saturday, AUG. 27
Stargazing at the John Brown Farm. 9:30 to 11 p.m. John Brown Farm, 115 John Brown Road, Lake Placid. The John Brown Historic Site invites the public to stargaze.
Thursday, SEPT. 1
Historical Walking Tour of Wilmington. The Wilmington Historical Society will host the three mile tour Thursday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in Wilmington. Karen Peters, President of the Wilmington Historical Society and Guy Stephenson, historical society member and licensed guide will lead the tour.
Tuesday, SEPT. 6
Patriot Founders of Clinton County. 6 p.m. House of Prayer, 63 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Desmond Meacham, researcher, will share the stories of ten of the patriot founders including the Thew brothers of Ausable and Peru, Jean LaFramboise of Chazy, Louis Gosselin of Champlain and more across the county. Presented by the Clinton County Historical Association and the Saranac Chapter NSDAR.
Saturday, SEPT. 17
44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest. St. Augustine invites the public to their 44th annual St. Augustine’s Applefest Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. for a craft fair, food, games, raffles and a parade at 11 a.m. and a BBQ at 1:30 p.m. For more information contact John Ryan at 518-643-9386
Elmore SPCA Street Drive. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elmore SPCA will hold a street drive benefit on various street intersections.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1: pm & 7: pm, & Tuesday, 8: pm.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine takes a look at the construction of the new Public Safety Services cell tower on the Castine Road in Champlain, followed by a visit to the annual Rouses Point Sportsmen’s Club Bar-B-Cue on the pier, the 20th anniversary celebration of the relighting of the Windmill Point Lighthouse (recorded by the Clark family); and Chazy vs. Schroon Lake-Newcomb varsity boys soccer and Chazy vs. Crown Point varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday September 5 & 6.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1: pm & 7: pm, & Tuesday, 8: pm.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is there for a big announcement concerning Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing, followed by historian David Patrick offering insights into the Battle of Plattsburgh history surrounding Dewey Tavern in Champlain, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman talking about the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project, and then NCCS vs Peru varsity girls basketball.
