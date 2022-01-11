PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council passed the 2022 budget 5 to 1 last week.
The nearly $59 million spending plan keeps the tax rate at $11.37 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said managers received a 1.5% raise, while the city's elected officials will see no raises in 2022. His salary is set at $77,593 and each of the six councilors will get $10,000.
STAFF CHANGE
Rosenquest said there were no major changes between his proposed budget released in the fall and the adopted budget, though his had included the addition of key staff to help with construction projects and management. Under his predecessor, Colin Read, the city eliminated its Engineering Department in 2017.
"It’s something we currently hire out for or we stretch thin the staff that we do have that can oversee some of these things," Rosenquest said.
"I think it’s time to put somebody professional on those kinds of projects."
The City Common Council voted 5 to 1 to remove the proposed "project planner" position from Rosenquest's budget last month. But the mayor still wants to see someone brought on who has experience working with contractors, construction experts, and engineering design and planning partners, and can provide guidance based on what the city needs.
He pointed to how the city wrapped up a significant amount of projects in 2021, and said there would be just as many, if not more, in 2022.
"As we progress forward and we’re starting to see this growth in development and construction projects throughout the city, it’s really a position that we’re going to end up needing sooner than later," he said.
Still, the budget passed is solid, Rosenquest added.
"We’re pretty happy with how it turned out so far."
CREATED SURPLUS
Rosenquest said his proposed budget was balanced, would have seen expenses go up at a lower rate than inflation and included a 6% increase in revenues.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said the council was a little nervous about that plan at first, as it would not have resulted in a surplus at the end of the year.
"But we got together, we came up with some ways to save some money, and actually create a surplus, so in the end it worked out pretty good."
LONE NAY VOTE
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) was the lone nay vote on the budget.
He argued that, both with sales-tax revenue turning out better than expected and the rise in assessments, the city experienced a surplus which he would like to have seen returned to residents in the form of a lower tax rate for 2022.
"I thought it was kind of disingenuous to call this a neutral budget where we didn’t raise the tax rate, which we didn’t, but the assessments went up 2.4%," Moore said.
Rosenquest said he had included the council in conversations about whether they would rather see a tax rate cut or maintain a zero increase/decrease in the tax rate to enable the addition of some moneys to the general fund. Most, he said, wanted to go with the latter option.
'IT WAS CRICKETS'
Indeed, Moore said when he brought up lowering the tax rate at a meeting, "it was crickets."
"No one else wanted to do that, which I don’t understand, because there’s a couple people on the council that experienced the same thing I did," with increased taxes, he said.
"Hopefully the council is going to realize that the people who pay the freight are the people we should be paying attention to."
Rosenquest noted that year-end adjustments were made to the 2021 budget, and anticipated that the closeout numbers would probably be posted Thursday.
