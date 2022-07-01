PLATTSBURGH — The ability to text to 911 during an emergency is now available in Clinton County.
“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years, and now it’s finally being implemented and its a good thing and one more way for people to access 911,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
USEFUL FOR DEAF, HARD OF HEARING
The Clinton County Office of Emergency Service said the 911 text service went into effect on Friday, July 1.
It is designed to be available for those individuals who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 in an emergency. This will be an especially valuable service to the deaf and hard of hearing community, a news release said.
The service in the county is with plans from AT&T, T-Mobile, & Verizon Wireless.
“The County is pleased to offer this new capability for residents of the county to access the 911 system, particularly for situations where someone in an emergency situation can’t make a traditional dialed voice 911 call,” Henry said.
“We’ve all heard of situations where people are not able to talk.”
Henry said the service could also be useful in areas where cell phone coverage is spotty and only text messages will go through.
ONLY WORKS IN CLINTON CO.
The county said that it is important for residents to understand that Text-to-911 calls may not able to be made to Clinton County 911 outside of Clinton County or if your mobile device is connected to a tower outside of the County.
It is also important to understand that cell phones on Lake Champlain or along the Canadian Border often are connected to towers in Vermont or Canada and text calls to 911 may not be routed to the Clinton County Emergency Communications Center.
If a text is made to 911 where that service is not available, a message will be sent back to the phone advising the customer to make a voice call.
WHEN TO USE
Some situations when Text-to-911 is appropriate:
• Deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability
• A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition
• Emergency situations that would put the caller in danger if making a voice call
Examples include abduction, domestic violence or active shooter situation.
Remember to Silence your phone so that the sound of 911 replying does not reveal your location.
WHAT TO WRITE
Clinton County Emergency Communication Dispatchers offer the following guidelines for when making a Text-to-911 call for assistance:
• Provide the exact street address (number, street name and community your calling from)
• If not at a specific street address, provide any known common place name and the names of both streets at the nearest intersection
• Briefly explain the type of emergency
• Briefly advise what type of help is being requested (Police, Fire, EMS)
• Be prepared to answer any questions that the 911 Dispatcher may text back
• Use plain language; do not use abbreviations, symbols, emoticons,
• Do not attempt to send photos or videos, 911 cannot receive photos
• Remember: All messages should be brief and concise
• Remember: Falsely reporting an incident via 911 or Text-to-911 ties up resources from real incidents and it is a crime
Texting 911 can be initiated by typing “911” in the “TO:” field in your device text app where you would otherwise enter a phone number.
No other numbers need to be used.
Texting should be done through your wireless phone’s text messaging service and not from a third party texting applications such as Facebook Messenger. Text-to-911 does require an active telephone service plan with data or it will not work.
VOICE STILL BEST
Director of Emergency Services, Eric Day stressed for people to remember, that the best way to contact 911 is always by making a voice call, and to please only utilize Text-to-911 service in emergency circumstances where a voice call is not possible or safe.
Henry said adding Text-to-911 is another way of keeping people in the county safe.
“It is nice to be able to offer this,” he said.
