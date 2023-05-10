PLATTSBURGH — Proposed budgets for all school districts in Clinton County are under the state’s adjusted tax cap for the 2023-24 school year.
Anyone interested in absentee ballots should contact their district office to check on availability.
All budget and school board votes are Tuesday, May 16.
PLATTSBURGH
Total Budget: $50.78 million, increase of $2.48 million, +5.14%.
Tax Levy: $25.02 million, increase of $503,417, +2.05%.
Tax Rate: $22.60 per $1,000 of assessment, increase of 45 cents.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Expansion of math department at High School to offer extra academic intervention; increased funding for mentorship of the 50 new teachers and aides hired since 2021.
Proposition: Create student ex officio (non-voting) School Board member to advise board on student perspectives.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms): incumbents Robert Hall Jr., Clayton Morris and Roderick Sherman, and challengers John T. Palmer, Nathaniel Meuser-Herr, Ben Arts and Shauna LeDue. (For candidate bios click this link: www.plattscsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Lets-meet-the-School-Board-candidates.pdf.)
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Glasgow Elementary, Momot Elementary and Duken Building (map at www.plattscsd.org/election-map).
BEEKMANTOWN
Total Budget: $52.7 million, increase of $3.74 million, +7.64%.
Tax Levy: $23.5 million, increase of $440,962, +1.91%.
Tax Rate: Not given.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Buy four student transportation vehicles for $641,000; approve capital project to renovate schools and construct an addition to Beekmantown Elementary School for $11.13 million.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms): incumbent Douglas Beebe, Eric Deyo-Pugh, Julia Cross, Troy Anderson, Duane Bibeau, Maggie Pope, incumbent Christopher Gadway, and Sarah King.
Vote: District Learning Theater, Haynes Road, West Chazy,
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Total Budget: $36.43 million, increase of $2.3 million, +6.78%.
Tax Levy: $12 million, increase of $205,342, +1.74%.
Tax Rate: $18.16 per $1,000 of assessment, 33 cents increase.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Reconstruct Rouses Point Elementary School gym for $100,000; eliminate elementary section at Mooers Elementary School; move custodial worker from part-time to full-time.
Propositions: Buy three 66-passenger and one 60-passenger with lift school buses not to exceed $645,610 with 90% state aid; fund three community libraries for $33,000.
School Board candidates (one four-year term): Arsene Letourneau.
Vote: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Middle School gym and Mooers Elementary School gym.
CHAZY
Total Budget: $13.08 million, increase of $556,073, +4.4%.
Tax Levy: $5.55 million, increase of $124,769, +2.3%.
Tax Rate: $18.30 per $1,000 of assessment, estimated.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Authorize extra state aid to the district for an Energy Performance Contract. Authorize $38,000 for the Chazy Public Library.
School Board candidates (two four-year terms): Mary LaPierre, unopposed; Kelly Andrew running against Lee Barcomb.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., school music room.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Total Budget: $27.17 million, increase of $1.19 million, +4.59%.
Tax Levy: $8.5 million, increase of $530,000, +6.63%.
Tax Rate: $14.86 per $1,000 of assessment, estimated.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Re-Opening of swimming pool and fitness center for community use; continuation of Pre-Kindergarten, summer school, and after-school extended learning opportunities.
Proposition: Buy three buses not to exceed $470,000.
School Board candidates (one five-year term): incumbent Steve Bartlemus.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Middle School-High School Cafeteria.
PERU
Total Budget: $52.97 million, +1.96%.
Tax Levy: $19.46 million, +2.38%
Tax Rate: $15.61, towns of Ausable, Black Brook, Peru, Saranac, 100% equalization; $18.36 town of Plattsburgh, 85% equalization; $20.81 town of Schuyler Falls, 75% equalization.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Maintain existing general fund programs with only necessary enhancements, including: replace existing broken and repaired science tables, clean and re-paint track and tennis court surfaces. Creation of a 0.5 FTE clerical position to support elementary library programming. Expand educational, social, and emotional programs using federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Propositions: Buy three 65-passengers buses not to exceed $488,615; change the term of office for school board members from five to three years.
School Board candidates (two five-year terms): Sarah Mitchell and Stephanie Boswell-Davies, unopposed.
Vote: Peru High School Community Room, noon to 9 p.m.
SARANAC
Total Budget: $40.4 million, increase of $112,542, +0.28%.
Tax Levy: $15.1 million, increase of $579,713, +3.99%.
Tax Rate: Not given.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Increase special education staff to provide necessary services.
Propositions: Buy one school bus for not more than $160,000. Appropriate $20,000 for Dannemora Free Library.
School Board candidates (two five-year terms): seat #1: Dustin Judd running against incumbent Tracy Allen-Waite; seat #2: incumbent Daniel Ashline-Beaudet, unopposed.
Vote: Morrisonville Elementary School library, noon to 8 p.m.
