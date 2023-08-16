PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County will host a hazardous waste collection day at the Clinton County Landfill on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is open to Clinton County residents and conditionally exempt small quantity generators.
No businesses.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Clinton County Landfill or downloaded.
Visitors can go to signup.com/go/clintonhhw to reserve a spot in line.
Proof of residency is required.
In order to save time at the event, please fill out a disclaimer available on the county’s web site.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Department will also be hosting a prescription drug collection at the event.
The event will also offer collection of all household architectural paint through the PaintCare program.
Please call 518-563-5514 for more information.
