PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Nov. 8 general election have been certified in Clinton County with no new surprises.
In the race that likely drew the most attention in the county, Chelsea Warick got 2,735 write-in votes in the race for sheriff, and Scott Decker, another write-in candidate for sheriff, got 974 votes.
But neither total was any match for incumbent David Favro, a Democrat, who tallied 16,861 votes to win a fifth four-year term. Favro, himself, got 259 write-in votes.
WRITE-IN VOTE RECORD
Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said the nearly 4,000 write-in votes in the sheriff’s race most likely is the highest total of write-in votes the county has ever seen.
“We had a big one in Altona for town justice two years ago, but not as big as this,” Dyer said.
All write-in votes must be hand counted, she said, which takes time.
“We just certified yesterday (Tuesday). What does that tell you?” Dyer said.
“And then we have to make sure all the numbers jive.”
In the other race that had an active write-in candidate, Zachary Remian received 23 votes in the Ward 1 Common Council race in the City of Plattsburgh.
Julie Baughn, a Democrat, won the seat with 846 votes. Baughn also received 13 write-in votes of her own.
There was no Republican candidate.
OTHER RACES
Anyone who got at least 10 write-in votes was counted in any race in the county, Dyer said.
In the 21st Congressional District race, challenger Matt Castelli, a Democrat, got 14,011 votes while incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik got 13,611.
In the 115th State Assembly District, incumbent Democrat D. Billy Jones got 17,753 votes, and Republican Stephen H. Chilton received 9,651 votes.
In the State Senate 45th District race, incumbent Dan Stec tallied 15,590 votes in Clinton County, while challenger, Jean A. Lapper, a Democrat, got 11,378.
DECENT TURNOUT
Overall, turnout among the 49,000 registered voters in the county was 27,906 or 56.95 percent.
Nearly 4,000 people took advantage of early voting this year during the 10-day period prior to Election Day.
“It wasn’t as much as we had in 2020, but it was still a lot,” Dyer said.
Early voting started in New York in 2019, one year prior to the presidential election year of 2020.
