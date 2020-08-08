JAY— Karson Hull was 3 years old when his parents, Cole and Holly Lobombard-Hull, brought him to a doctor, thinking that he had pneumonia. What they found was a mass of neuroblastoma cells next to his kidney.
This is a defining moment for people in similar situations: the moment that makes or breaks your spirit or family. The Hulls did not get discouraged, but rather rose to the challenge and are blazing the trail for other families affected by neuroblastoma through their nonprofit Hope For Miracles.
RARE CANCER
The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center website defines neuroblastoma as: “a rare cancer that develops in a part of the peripheral nervous system called the sympathetic nervous system. It is diagnosed in about 700 children in the United States each year. Since some of the sympathetic nervous system cells are concentrated in the adrenal glands, which sit above the kidneys, neuroblastoma often starts growing there.”
Years have gone by since Karson’s initial diagnosis. He is now a vibrant 10-year-old, going through his third stint of neuroblastoma reappearance and treatments. The family is currently in New York City, where Karson is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Harlem.
“The doctors were able to remove all the tumors through surgery,” Holly said. “What we’re hoping now is that the radiation will stop the cancer from coming back. And the surgery went amazingly well. He was in and out within four days.” Chemotherapy is also being discussed as a possible treatment plan.
CLIMBING MOUNTAINS
Like other children his age, Karson is not slowing down for anything. According to Cole, he climbed two different mountains and was running, climbing and jumping about a week and a half after one of his surgeries.
“For the most part, Karson’s in really good spirits and is happy,” Holly said. “You can tell though when he’s nervous and goes into the doctor’s office with questions. Once those questions are answered he is okay.”
The family’s most recent trip to NYC showcased how much the community supports and loves them. Karson and Holly were flown to the city for free by the nonprofit organization Patient Air Lift Services (PALS). Cole’s business client let the family stay in his NYC apartment free of charge during Karson’s treatments.
The New York Police Department heard of Karson’s story through a mutual friend of Cole’s and came to the hospital bearing gifts. They also took Karson and the Hull family to the Bronx Zoo and showed them around their Highway 1 precinct, as well as brought Karson to and from treatments.
The Hulls — Cole, Holly, Karson, Kaitlyn and Keira — navigate through this tough situation with grace, faith and the help of those around them.
“It definitely changes your entire outlook on life. It has definitely brought our family closer together,” Cole said. “It also makes you realize that some of the small worries in life are not that big of a deal. We thank God everyday for how well Karson is doing. We are grateful that this has driven us in the direction of starting a nonprofit and to educate people.”
HOPE FOR MIRACLES
Hope For Miracles was founded by Cole and Holly and is branching out and manifesting in other chapters in states as far away as Texas. It is still continuing to grow and Holly encourages those who are willing and able to participate to start a chapter of their own. According to Holly, 96 percent of all the funds raised go directly to funding research for the under-researched disease of neuroblastoma.
“We would not be where we were if it were not for God - for all of the prayers on Karson's behalf. I truly believe that each and every time that the doctors have found the tumor, that God led them to find it, and that God helped them to remove it. It is apparent throughout this journey that God has his arms wrapped tightly around Karson,” Holly said.
To help Karson and his family, please visit their GoFundMe at https://tinyurl.com/y629q2dm and visit hopeformiracles.org to learn more about that organization.
Karson Loves Mail:
Karson is an inspirational kid who also loves to draw inspiration from others via cards and letters of kindness. The Hull’s address, shared with permission, is 183 Ridge Top Lane, Jay, NY 12941
