PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is seeking to change its snow removal laws to give crews more time to clear the streets after a snowstorm.
“We are basically extending the snow parking ban emergency,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“It’s really just allowing us more time to clear the snow.”
WILL STILL HAVE LIGHTS
The current law requires drivers to move their cars from city streets between midnight and 6 a.m. during a declared snow emergency. Normally, the lights are turned on during the day of a snow event, indicating that motorists must remove their vehicles from on-street parking by midnight.
That will continue.
The proposed new law would extend the ban on on-street parking until the emergency lights are turned off, which could be after 6 a.m.
Once the lights are turned off, that indicates the end of the snow emergency and regular parking rules will be in effect.
‘HAS BEEN A COMPLAINT’
Rosenquest said the change is necessary because in the past, plow crews have simply not had enough time to clear all city streets by 6 a.m.
“It certainly has been a complaint,” Rosenquest said.
“Most people who are driving through the city either have to park off of the curb because there’s not enough room because the snow has been removed towards the curb. and then, also when we have major snow events, and it starts snowing after 6 a.m. and throughout the day, we’re trying to still clean up snow while cars are parked along the street and a lot of cars had to get plowed in or we’re not able to clean enough snow out in those cases.”
WOULD BE FOR ‘EXTREME’ CASES
Rosenquest said he does not believe the change in the law should cause problems.
“It really is in those extreme times when that very short six-hour window to remove a significant amount of snow is just not enough,” he said.
Paid parking enforcement in the Downtown Special Assessment District will be paused during a declared snow emergency and the appropriate snow ban lights will remain in use for specified areas.
A public hearing on the law change will be held tonight at 5:01 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall prior to the regular meeting.
WOULD GO INTO PLACE ASAP
If approved, the change would go into effect as soon as possible, the mayor said.
“There would be some public education pieces, just like anything else that we do,” Rosenquest said.
“We’ll start to get the word out and make sure that people get all the channels, and we’ll use other media channels to get the word out. We will continue to press on that.”
Rosenquest said there are no plans for the city to start removing snow from city sidewalks, which has been discussed for decades, but a conversation about it could be had.
Plowing sidewalks could be very pricey, the mayor said, in terms of equipment and staffing.
“It’s not outside of the realm. I think that it’s just a matter of resources,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.