PLATTSBURGH — State Police continue to investigate a personal-injury vehicle accident last Friday in the north end of the City of Plattsburgh.
According to State Police, around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle driven by Sean P. Lermineu, 39, of Schuyler Falls, struck another vehicle on Margaret Street causing injury to Paul J. Babbie, 64, of Plattsburgh.
Babbie was transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, and later to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. due to the type of fracture he sustained, police said.
Lermineu fled the scene, but was later located and transported to CVPH, police said.
An investigation into the incident was ongoing and no other details were available. Police said Thursday that no charges had been filed.
Members of the public with information about this accident are encouraged to call Investigator Kowalski at 518-563-3761.
