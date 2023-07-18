PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Beach will be closed for swimming starting on Tuesday until further notice.
The closure is due to water quality test results received the morning of July 18 from a water sample collected on July 17 that indicated elevated levels of E. coli in the water.
The City Beach remains open to the public, but swimming is not permitted, according to the city.
Regulated swimming areas will be monitored by lifeguards. City staff will be testing the water daily until a clear result is received so that swimming may be reopened to the public.
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.
PROTOCOL
The City conducts different types of testing to help understand river and lake water quality to protect public health and the environment. Most of the tests are microbiological and include periodic bacteria samples from the beach to make sure it meets Department of Health standards, wastewater treatment plant effluent to ensure disinfection is effective, river and lake bacterial sampling post heavy rainfall, and drinking water systems for bacterial and chlorine to ensure drinking water is effectively disinfected.
Per protocols prescribed by the Clinton County Health Department, City staff test the water quality at the city beach every two weeks throughout the duration of the beach season (May-September).
Results can take up to three days. Regardless of any reports of harmful contaminants and/or associated closures of nearby beaches, daily observations at the city’s beach are made by city staff for algae blooms, storm run-off, or other unnatural changes in the water quality.
If something concerning is observed, city staff will contact the Health Department and that agency’s staff will conduct an onsite assessment. If suspected harmful algae or other hazardous contaminants are observed, The Health Department will instruct the city to close the beach to all swimming until subsequent water testing confirms that the contaminant is no longer present.
COMMUNICATION
In the event that the beach needs to be closed for a water quality related issue or any other reason, the City will post an alert on the city’s website (www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov).
The city will also issue a press release and post an announcement on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).
Residents should always check the city’s website for the most up to date information regarding closures and updates. Residents are able to sign up for an email notification whenever alerts are posted by clicking on the “login” button underneath the search bar on the website’s Home Page.
Residents can also call the Community Development office at 518-563-7642 between the hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to speak with city staff.
