SARANAC LAKE — Citizen Advocates and St. Joseph’s Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Centers have entered into a Management Services Agreement to assist and support the leadership, finance and operations teams of St. Joseph’s.
The MSA is a culmination of ongoing discussions between the two organizations’ Boards of Directors, both of which consist of community volunteers with a shared passion for sustaining vital mental health and addiction treatment services in the region.
While the two organizations are not directly affiliated, Citizen Advocates and St. Joseph’s are both based in Franklin County and offer health and human services throughout northern New York and the Adirondacks.
The role of Citizen Advocates under the MSA is to provide the oversight necessary to place St. Joseph’s on a path to sustainability in the near term.
Many healthcare organizations are still confronting the financial aftershocks created by the COVID pandemic; St. Joseph’s is facing financial difficulties, some of which were accelerated by the pandemic.
The MSA is in the early stages of development, and a team representing highly skilled professionals from both organizations is working to chart the next six months of the agreement.
