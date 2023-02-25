CHURUBUSCO — Everybody asks Shirley Recore Parent, 87, how’s she doing?
“I said, ‘I’m too damn mean to give up,’” she said.
And Shirley is not giving up on the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Churubusco.
CHURCH MEMORIES
She and her husband, Francis, lived in Florida for a spell, but 15 years ago she drove a U-Haul truck back home to Churubusco on their 50th wedding anniversary.
“I was born and brought up in Churubusco, and I was baptized in that church, and I made my first communion, I made my confirmation, and I got married there,” Shirley said.
“And I was hoping that when I die, I could go through there but it doesn’t look that way. I love that church.”
BACK IN THE DAY
Growing up, she remembers going there with other kids every week to clean the church when Father Bernier was the priest.
“Sometimes, we would help Mrs. Stadler with the house,” she said.
“She was the housekeeper for Father Bernier. She was wonderful with us. ‘Don’t go overdoing it, and just a minute I got to give you something to eat’. She was a sweetie. We used to go every week and clean the church, and sometimes, like I said, we helped her in the house.”
Shirley recalls Father Bernier gave piano lessons.
“He was always so good to us,” she said.
“In the summertime when it was nice, he said ‘now bring your swimsuit.’ They had a place up at the lake where they rented. He would bring us all up there, and we could go swimming. Then, they’d feed us and then he’d bring us home. He was wonderful, and I just loved him.”
She and her husband celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 26, 2022.
“Father Devan is the one that married me.”
‘THIS CHURCH IS CLOSED’
Her wedding was a joyous time in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
They were there when it closed after the death of the Rev. Howard McCasland. Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry LaValley officiated.
“We went to the funeral,” Shirley said.
“At the end of the funeral once they had the casket out of the church, he stood at the end of the altar and he said, ‘I just want to let you know that this church is closed as of today.’ That’s how it happened. He stood right at the end of the altar. If you’re facing the altar, he was on the left hand side. That’s what he said, and I thought that’s a heck of way to tell them. I didn’t like it at all. Bishop LaValley, he stood at the end of the altar, and he said as of today, this church is closed.”
As part of Churubusco Heritage Preservation, she would like to see the church put on the National Register of Historic Places.
“I would like to see it kept the way it is because that’s one of the most beautiful churches I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a lot of them,” she said.
“I’m partial to it because, I grew up here and I was here until I was married. I would like the town to part with some of the money they got and put it into the church, to fix it up where there would be heat in it and electricity and taken care of. That’s what I would like.
“Somebody said they were going to implode it, and I don’t want to see that happen. They want to take all of the beautiful windows out. That was all stuff that was donated by the people of Churubusco.”
Her grandfather, Amos Recore, worked on the church.
“He was a carpenter a lot, and then he was a farmer,” she said.
“He did a little bit of everything really, but he was basically a farmer. He did go away for awhile and work. I think it was Massachusetts, but he came back.”
‘WE’VE LOST EVERYTHING’
Shirley said there are some people that are “so against us.”
“I don’t want to see that church go down because its too beautiful,” she said.
“There’s not much work to put it back. There is nothing here. You come into Churubusco, and the first thing you see is the church. If that’s gone, then there’s nothing.”
There’s not a gas station.
There’s not a restaurant.
There’s not a store.
“There’s nothing,” she said.
“There used to be a couple of bar rooms, and there used to be like a restaurant, all that stuff, and it’s all gone. and that makes me feel bad because that used to be so busy. I say, if the church is gone, we’ve lost everything and somebody else can take over. That sounds horrible doesn’t it. That’s my feeling on it. I think it’s a shame if they do.”
