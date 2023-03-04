PLATTSBURGH — The second season begins today for the Beekmantown and Saranac hockey teams.
Both will be playing quarterfinal opponents in the NYSPHSAA Division II playoffs, with hopes of advancing to the Final Four.
The Eagles (19-1-2) who are ranked No. 2 in Division II in the state behind Salmon River, make the journey to play Section I and defending state champion Pelham (15-7-1) at 4 p.m.
The Chiefs (12-8-2), meanwhile, travel to Glens Falls to oppose Section II’s Queensbury (14-6-0) at 7:30 p.m. The game was pushed back from 4 p.m. due to weather concerns.
Beekmantown has already won the CVAC and Section VII titles, and defeated Saranac in the sectional finals on Monday.
The Chiefs are an at-large team in the states as it was Section VII’s turn to send two representatives this season. Saranac finished second to Beekmantown in both the regular season and sectional play.
Should Beekmantown and Saranac both win today, they would play one another in the state semifinals.
The other quarterfinal match-ups today have Section X’s Salmon River at Section VI’s Starpoint, and Section V’s Webster Schroeder at Section III’s Skaneateles.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles didn’t play Pelham during the regular season, but do own a 6-1 victory over Rye early in the season.
Rye is Pelham’s biggest Division II rival in Section I, and the Pelicans defeated Rye, 6-4, in the sectional finals. Pelham is currently ranked No. 4 in the state in Division II.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of playing on the road against Pelham, the reigning state champions from Section I,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“We have worked extremely hard the entire season to be able to be in the position we are in. It’s now time to take advantage of the opportunity that is in front of us.”
The Eagles, who went 10-0 against CVAC opponents this season, compiled a 9-1-2 mark against non-conference teams.
Beekmantown’s leading scorers are Zach LaPier (35-34-69), Sam Bingel (31-34-65), Luke Moser (19-28-47), Louis Sweenor (10-31-41), Quinn Brandell (8-28-36) and Cooper Burdo (17-8-25).
Austin Doser has been in net for the Eagles nearly the entire time and has 19 wins and a 1.71 GAA.
“Our team has had a great week of practice, great leadership from our veteran players and a smooth installation of our game plan,” Frechette said.
“We will continue to focus on playing our game and representing our program, school and the Beekmantown/Chazy communities in a way we can be proud of.”
SARANAC
The Chiefs and Queensbury met once in non-conference, regular-season play and the Spartans emerged with a 6-1 win.
Queensbury, which is ranked ninth in the state, is the only Division II team in Section II, which includes 11 Division I squads.
“We played Queensbury earlier in the season and feel as though it is a match-up we can compete in,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
“I don’t think we gave them our best effort in that game. It was a 3-1 game with less than five minutes to go and then we took an undisciplined major penalty that they scored three power-play goals on.
“Queensbury has a few players who are very talented. Behind that, they have good balance from their second and third lines.”
The Chiefs, who are ranked No. 20, are led in scoring by Landen Duprey (28-14-42), Zach O’Connell (16-26-42), Nolan Miner (17-16-33), Ashtyn Catlin (5-18-23) and Evan Patrie (9-10-19).
Seeing the majority of time in the Saranac nets are Mason Patnode with five wins and a 2.82 GAA and Joey Mitchell with seven wins and a 3.73 GAA.
The Chiefs will be hoping March brings a better month than February where the team struggled after a good start to the season.
“We need to focus on winning puck races, managing pucks and playing desperate,” Knowles said. “At this point of the season, the concept is pretty simple. Win and extend your season, or lose and go home.
“Our group is excited and looking forward to this opportunity.”
