Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.