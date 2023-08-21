CHEERS to the Town of Schuyler Falls, which recently celebrated its 175th birthday as a town in Clinton County.
That’s a long time, and a lot of history has been made in the town over the decades.
That’s one of the nice things about being from the northeast, the cities and towns have been around for such a long time, many since the beginning of our nation, that we get to hear of so much history that happened in our neighborhoods.
Schuyler Falls is no exception, having been home to people and events all the way back to the Revolutionary War. A pivotal skirmish in the Battle of Plattsburgh in September of 1814 took place on the Saranac River right at the town line with the Town of Plattsburgh.
“In 1814, residents of the future Schuyler Falls showcased their bravery when they stood against the British, preventing them from crossing the river,” reads a State Assembly proclamation by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones in honor of the town’s birthday.
The town’s history formally goes back to 1848 when it was created from the Town of Plattsburgh when the New York State Senate and Assembly approved the measure on April 4, 1848.
According to the town’s history memo, Plattsburgh had been settled and formed as a town in 1785, with the area closest to where the Saranac River meets Lake Champlain being incorporated as a village in 1815 (and as a city in 1902).
As town populations grew, ‘daughter’ towns were set off from the original town. From Plattsburgh, towns were formed in Peru (1792), Beekmantown (1820), Saranac (1824) and Schuyler Falls (1848).
Schuyler Falls is about 38 square miles in size and near the center of Clinton County. It is bordered on the north and east by the Saranac River and the town of Plattsburgh, on the west by the Town of Saranac, and south by the Town of Peru.
The Salmon River in Schuyler Falls is about a mile inside the southern border with Peru. Both rivers flow east to Lake Champlain.
The landscape to the east is fairly flat, with rolling hills to the west and increasing elevation. Agriculture, timber and water power provided the key resources to industries of early Schuyler Falls.
The town has led a fulfilling life in the past 175 years, providing residents with a nice place to live and raise families, plenty of agriculture, great views and great recreational opportunities.
Schuyler Falls sometimes flies under the radar in Clinton County as the Perus and Chazys with their apples, the Champlains and Rouses Points with their connections to Canada and the Town and City of Plattsburghs with their commerce usually take much of the headlines so to speak.
But Schuyler Falls has more than held its own as a distinguished town in Clinton County.
“Early settlers of Schuyler Falls included the surnames of Roberts, Jones, Johnson, Lobdell, Bullis, Soper, Bromley, Stickle, Broadwell, Terry, Mason, Weaver and Merchant, Everest, Rodee, Brelia, Felton, Hilliard, and later, Rock, Rabideau and Goddeau, with many of these names still in use today,” the Assembly proclamation says.
“Whereas, one notable figure from Schuyler Falls includes Joseph Francis Ladue, who founded Dawson City, Yukon, in 1896.”
With a population of just more than 5,000 people, Schuyler Falls is not a booming metropolis, but it “is a thriving vibrant community with modern amenities and a beautiful countryside.”
Happy Birthday Schuyler Falls and many more.
