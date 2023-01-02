CHEERS to Peter Black.
In 1997, the Press-Republican came up with one of its best ideas ever, and the idea is still with us today.
No one seems to be able to remember exactly how, but Bob Grady, who was then P-R managing editor and in charge of the editorial page, hooked up with Peter Black, an accomplished radio journalist from Quebec City. The plan was for Black to write a regular column for the Press-Republican to keep North Country readers up on the goings-on in Canada, our northern neighbor right next door.
Our friends at The Associated Press cover the most important political happenings, of course. But Black, very much a fixture in Quebec, would fill us in on background, as well as other elements of life with his monthly Canadian Dispatch.
He also has an extremely keen perception on Canadian politics, and we have learned a lot from him about how their system works, and who its players are.
This was a stroke of inspiration for a number of reasons.
Montreal, Canada’s second-largest city (Toronto is first), offers the North Country world-class entertainment opportunities just a short drive up the Northway, which becomes Route 15 at the Canadian border.
Quebec City, only a few hours up the St. Lawrence River, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and is often a destination for North Country travelers.
Northeastern New York, incidentally, offers plenty in return for residents of Montreal and, especially, of southern Quebec province, including shopping and recreational environments.
Plattsburgh and other communities also sit right on the direct line between New York City and Montreal, a very busy commercial and industrial thoroughfare, which provides additional potential for interconnection.
Thus, our area and Quebec, including Montreal, have lots of reasons to care about what the other is doing.
Take, for instance, the paucity of Canadian traffic the whole time the border was closed down during the COVID pandemic. We missed those people and their spending and are thrilled to have them all back now.
We firmly believe that Peter Black has had a lot to do with solidifying the relationship between Quebecers and all Canadians and Northern New Yorkers. He reminds us of what’s going on up there and why.
He verbally paints pictures of what makes Montreal and other Canadian communities, so exotic – and occasionally so trying to navigate – that draw us back there time and again.
And we are reminded over and over how important those Quebecers are to our own economy. North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas keeps us refreshed on that fact of life.
It’s easy to take Peter Black for granted, as we see his face and read his words every month in the P-R. But those words are a big part of what helps keep the Quebec-Northern New York connection firm and vibrant.
Without him, it could be easy to virtually forget how close we are to a region that has few parallels anywhere on Earth.
Peter Black has been doing this for a long time, and we earnestly hope he continues for a long time to come.
We have a big stake in all of Quebec. We want to keep the traffic flowing in both directions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.