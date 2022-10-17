CHEERS to Friday night football for all the crowds and enthusiasm they rev up.
The North Country is almost exclusively a community kind of entertainment area. We love our community dinners, our holiday parades … and our high-school sports teams.
With the exception of communities such as Plattsburgh, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga and Saranac Lake, we don’t capitalize substantially on income from tourism. Our hearts belong to our local events created by our local people and attended by our local supporters.
School athletes, school performers and school events are usually at the center of our interests.
Consider most North Country communities, such as Willsboro, Westport, Chazy, Champlain, Malone, Moriah: The residents certainly know how to have a good time, but public events are not on the docket every night.
When an especially pivotal football game is on the schedule, for example, the focus typically turns dominant. Everyone is talking about it on the streets, in the stores and in back yards.
It’s good for the people in the town, village, hamlet or school district to have an occasional distraction that can so seize the community’s obsession and hold it for a week or so to remind everybody of their natural passion for their team.
Last Friday night, as you probably read in the Press-Republican, Moriah in Essex County was playing Peru in Clinton County for first place in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football standings.
Both teams were undefeated, and each school has a long history of excellence and pride in its pigskin resume.
The game was in Peru, and, as if the competitive gods were keeping a close watch, the weather and the conditions couldn’t have been better. The temperature was in the 50s, the skies were clear and the wind was holding its breath, along with the fans.
It was estimated that about 3,000 spectators were on hand to witness the classic encounter. That accounts for roughly half the populations of the two towns combined.
And that is about as accurate an indication of the zeal people in both school districts had built up for the game as could be found.
The stands were packed. The space behind the fence surrounding the field was totally occupied. Team colors dotted the setting as a show of loyalty for each squad.
The noise was deafening as each play unfolded. Not an ounce of boredom could be detected anywhere. This was the Super Bowl, the World Series and the National Basketball Association final for Northern New York. The atmosphere could not have been any more tense.
The game lived up to expectations, though those devoted to their Peru Nighthawks went home happier than their Vikings counterparts, Peru winning, 21-0.
But there could not have been a more exciting evening for the two communities if the actual Super Bowl had been held here. The residents couldn’t have had as much personally at stake.
This is what makes living in the North Country what it is. We love our schools, we root for our teams. Every one of them is a champion in the hearts of their community.
And Friday night football is as good as it gets.
