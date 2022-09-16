CHEERS to the community of Martha’s Vineyard for the way they have handled the sudden influx of migrants.
The migrants were sent to the Massachusetts oceanside community last week from Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
It was a move by DeSantis seemingly designed to show that problems with the southern border are causing stress on southern states and more needs to be done to keep undocumented immigrants out.
In essence, it seems he was saying, “Here, you deal with them. We’re sick of it.”
Similar moves have been made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, who sent busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. recently. Other migrants have been sent to New York and California.
Obviously using human beings as publicity stunts of political pawns is unseemly at best.
There are those that support Abbot and DeSantis and say that the government most definitely needs to shore up the southern border, and they see nothing wrong with using the migrants — men, women and children — to get their point across.
Others will see it is as positively inhuman and cruel.
So far, though, it seems like the people of Martha’s Vineyard have handled the situation with class, dignity and generosity.
Individuals and groups quickly moved to provide meals, services and places to stay for these immigrants who were reportedly promised homes, job and education if they got on a plane in Florida or a bus in Texas.
A church in Martha’s Vineyard arranged a mass in Spanish for the immigrants, and one restaurant cooked authentic Venezuelan food for them.
To see such an outpouring of love and humanity is heartwarming and gives us hope and faith that humankind is not yet doomed.
It reminds us of the late 1980s when hundreds of refugees from Central and South America wound up in the Plattsburgh area due to snag at the Canadian border involving visa wait times.
The North Country responded with love and compassion and took in these refugees and cared for them with great generosity in the only way we know how.
Much has changed since the late 1980s of course, but the plight of immigrants coming here really has not.
These migrants came here because they wanted to experience the American Dream, which still lives in the hearts of many in this land. An opportunity to work, provide for their families and to see themselves happy is all they want.
It is disheartening to see all migrants lumped together in a negative light. Most just want a better life and they are willing to work for it. Yet they are often painted as criminals, not worthy of pursuing the American Dream.
Thankfully, the people of Martha’s Vineyard see it otherwise and are opening their community to these souls.
If the plan by DeSantis and Abbot was to send a bunch of migrants to upscale communities in order to inconvenience people who live there, it seems like it has backfired.
Nonetheless, work definitely needs to be done on the border situation. It doesn’t seem like it would be practical to allow everyone in at any time. But immigrants can add a lot to a society as we have seen in this country for hundreds of years.
Heck, out great nation was founded by immigrants.
But as migrants come across the border in droves, someone has to pay to feed, house, clothe, educate and treat them, a costly and complex task for so many.
There’s obviously more to solving the border crisis than can be written in a single editorial.
But no matter where you fall on the issue, these are fellow human beings at the end of the day, and we hope more people in this country will show them the same heart and compassion that the people of Martha’s Vineyard have shown.
