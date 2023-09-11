CHEERS to the return of harvest dinners.
It’s September, and, in the North Country especially, that means a lot of things. Among them is the arrival of annual harvest dinners — a favorite of those holding them and even more of those attending them.
Harvest dinners are a terrific opportunity for various organizations, such as churches and volunteers fire departments, to raise some much-needed and well-deserved revenue and for various customers to score some great eating.
All the organizations that hold these events have among them some wonderful cooks. These dinners are the perfect occasions to show off their skills.
And the dinners offer ideal chances for members and others to get together for some memorable and rewarding conversations.
Harvest dinners have been feature engagements in our region for about as long as anybody can remember.
But they took an unwelcome breather beginning in 2020 because of COVID. Circulating with scores of attendees was not on most people’s to-do list, so “harvest dinners” understandably shrank to family affairs — or nothing at all.
Some organizations did continue to hold their events as takeout dinners, which kept the tradition alive under the most disastrous of circumstances.
And, if you’re going to attend a harvest dinner this season, remember that COVID has not disappeared. In fact, it has resurrected itself to a fairly dangerous level once again.
But, this time, we have medical remedies to counteract it, making the dinners a practical prospect for almost all of us. And most groups hosting the dinners still offer takeouts for anyone who prefers them.
But, generally speaking, we have our lives back as we knew and loved them before the COVID outbreak, and harvest dinners were a richly anticipated element of those lives for years.
And let’s not overlook the importance of the vital cash these dinners provide for the organizations that hold them.
They are generally churches and other groups in small communities that have few alternatives to replace that source of income. The economy is coming back these days, but COVID has infected it, too, over the past few years.
Small communities, particularly, have few means of raising money for the organizations that keep them so vital. Get-togethers of any kind are perhaps the most lucrative ways for them to ensure their survival.
And small communities are typically populated with people who value their fellow citizens. The people want to circulate, reminisce, exchange updates on friends and relatives and find out how each other is getting along.
So give some thought to these gatherings as you look forward to the return of the kind of autumn we have enjoyed all our lives.
You’ll be reading about the many harvest dinners in stories and the calendar in the Press-Republican as fall approaches, and you’ll be hearing about them by word of mouth from friends and acquaintances.
Let’s all get back to our pre-COVID lives. Harvest dinners are most assuredly a way to do that. They are good for the organizations and certainly for the rest of us.
E-mail:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter:
@jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.