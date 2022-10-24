CHEERS to families that embrace Halloween and all that goes with it.
And what goes with it can be plenty rewarding, if approached with a touch of caution along with the natural enthusiasm that matches the kids’.
It’s one of those times of year when family connections are underscored. It’s a holiday for children, and parents have the opportunity to cement the family’s bonding for the greater fun of all.
The costumes have to be planned. The treats must be selected. Accommodations for the trick-or-treaters have to be created, both for those roaming out of the house and for those ringing the doorbell.
A few details have to be attended to, of course. Be careful of carving the pumpkins, for example. Government studies show that the biggest source of Halloween injuries occur when a parent is trying to create the perfect face out of the big, hard, roundish, orange vegetable. Someone not paying close attention to what is going on with that task runs the risk of winding up with some real blood on their hands.
Look through the treat bag upon the return to the home. Especially in our communities in the North Country, the trick-or-treat collections are almost certain to be harmless.
But, these days, the calamities we read about and hear about should make us all wary of anything kids come home with in the form of handouts.
Warn the kids to stay in familiar territory, if they’re old enough to go unaccompanied.
If they’re not, it goes without having to say that they should be accompanied. For the little ones, try to get back before dark.
Make sure they can see well enough through their masks to apply good safety measures regarding traffic.
The Crete Center used to host the extremely popular Trick or Treat on Safety Street. Unfortunately, those days are in the rear view, but some organizations still conduct their own, smaller events. And some neighbors have community get-togethers.
In the absence of organized parties, though, the families, themselves, can enjoy this annual shindig focusing on costumes and candy, with a little horror fun thrown in for good measure.
For drivers on the streets and roads during trick-or-treat time, beware of the ghosts and goblins congregating along your route. It’s a time to be especially vigilant while behind the wheel.
And, while we’re on the topic, JEERS to those who simply turn out the lights and refuse to participate. We understand perfectly those who are unable to join in because of age, infirmity or other limiting situation or condition.
Halloween activities are completely out of bounds for some of us.
But, if you’re able, we strongly encourage getting involved in one of the fun evenings of the year. Even for the most shy among us, this is the one day in the year to say “Boo!” in the best way.
