CHEERS to Canadian Thanksgiving and all Canadians and Americans have to be thankful for.
The Canadian version of Thanksgiving is held annually on the second Monday of October, which is today. It happens to fall on the same day as Columbus Day or Indigenous People’s day for us Americans.
Canadian Thanksgiving (Jour de l’Action de grâce) isn’t much different from our traditional holiday. It is a day designated to give thanks for all we have received over the past year.
It has been celebrated in Canada as an annual holiday since Nov. 6, 1879. The date has varied over the centuries, but often commonly held the second Monday in October.
It wasn’t until Jan. 31, 1957, when the Governor General of Canada Vincent Massey issued a proclamation stating: “A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed – to be observed on the second Monday in October.”
Most of the country to our north celebrates Thanksgiving, but it considered an optional holiday in the Atlantic provinces of Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
While the Canadian Thanksgiving is about six weeks prior to ours, it still features many of the same decorations such as pumpkins, corn, squash, cornucopias and other seasonal items.
In the U.S., Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday of November. In Canada, it always on a Monday, but Canadians celebrate the entire weekend leading up to the actual holiday.
The main meal is often eaten on the Sunday before the holiday.
The same traditional foods are served at the Canadian table as ours: Roasted turkey, roast beef, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, squash, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and glazed yams.
Regional dishes such as salmon and wild game can also be served.
And no doubt, probably many Canadian Thanksgiving tables will feature some kind of poutine.
Football is also a big part of the holiday as it is here. The Canadian Football League usually holds a double-header on Thanksgiving, allowing folks to relax after dinner with a cold Molson or Labatts.
As Canadians celebrate and give thanks to the north, we also will celebrate and give thanks today for our neighbors and friends. Canada is as much a part of the North Country as maple syrup is.
The Canadian culture is our culture in so many ways. Our region is filled with French-Canadian surnames indicating our heritage.
And, as we know so well, Canadians are also a key component of our local economy, a point that was greatly noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic when the border was largely closed due to restrictions for nearly two years.
So as Canadians celebrate their Thanksgiving today, we wish them well, and when it is our turn to celebrate a day of thanks and blessings next month, we will be sure to give a nod to the north and our wonderful neighbors, friends and family.
