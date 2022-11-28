CHEERS to two local movers and shakers who made the list of Economic Development Power 100 players from City & State Magazine for 2022.
Garry Douglas and James McKenna, two local chamber of commerce leaders, received the honor when the list came out last week.
Anyone who knows what these two guys do, and have been doing on a daily basis to promote the North Country, knows this honor is well-deserved.
The list identifies “the policymakers who are most driving economic development strategies in New York State.”
Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, earned the 41st spot, and McKenna, CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid, made it at number 89.
These two local stars made the list, which included many other key players in the state including, Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees at No. 51; Antonio Delgado, the state lieutenant governor at No. 52; Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres at No. 63 and Deborah F. Stanley, interim chancellor of SUNY at No. 75.
Pretty impressive.
Douglas, who also made the list last year, was recognized for his “effective federal and state advocacy for economic development investments in the region.”
In selecting him, the magazine said: “North Country residents have confidence in their region’s economic outlook, according to a North Country Chamber of Commerce survey released earlier this year, and that confidence is in part a reflection of Garry Douglas’ long run at the helm of the region’s business organization. During the past year alone, Douglas hailed an initiative that secured 12 federal grants totaling $5.8 million dedicated to local economic and community development projects.”
Douglas has been working scenes in Washington, D.C., Albany and literally across the country and around the world for three decades, getting the word out about Plattsburgh and the surrounding area, and what a great place it is to do business.
He has been instrumental in the creation of a vibrant transportation manufacturing corridor that has grown and prospered in the region.
He’s also been a key player in the development and growth of Plattsburgh International Airport.
In typical Douglas fashion, he praised and credited his team for his recognition.
“Economic development is a team endeavor, making this a recognition of the proven team we have at the Chamber, including Susan Matton, our V.P. for Economic Development, and Joel Wood, our V.P. for Strategic Initiatives,” he said.
“And also, our many valued partners, including Jim McKenna and ROOST among others.”
McKenna has been a longtime fixture in the Lake Placid region, promoting the many attractions and venues still going strong more than 40 years after the 1980 Winter Olympics were held there.
The magazine said: “For over four decades, James McKenna has been boosting tourism in the Adirondacks as the leader of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, more pithily known as ROOST. The private, not-for-profit marketing organization promotes a number of low-impact, high-reward efforts across Schroon Lake, Lake Champlain, the Whiteface Region, Saranac Lake, Hamilton County and Lake Placid – where it’s headquartered and where the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games were held – that also benefit local residents and the environment.”
We are lucky to have two such talented and driven professionals leading the efforts to promote and grow our area economically, culturally and socially, and we hope it continues well into the future.
As Douglas is found of saying, “Onward and Upward.”
