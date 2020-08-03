CHEERS to hockey and basketball.
The National Hockey League returned to play this past weekend after a nearly five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Basketball Association did the same.
Both professional sports leagues are operating in bubbles in an effort to keep the coronavirus at bay, and allow for games to continue until season's end.
The NHL opted to eliminate the remaining final portion of the regular season and resume play beginning with the playoffs for the 2019-20 season.
The NBA will largely finish its regular season to establish playoff seeding, and kick off its championship tournament.
The NBA has established its bubble in Orlando, Fla. with all teams staying at Disney World with strict regulations for who comes in and out.
The NHL has two bubbles, both in Canada.
Toronto, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta are the two host bubble sites for all games and team locations.
All games in both leagues are being played without fans.
The idea of maintaining a bubble seems like the best way to contain the virus and ensure that games can be played safely.
It is a burden on players and staff who must be away from their families and homes for an extended period, but it is probably the only way the sports could resume action.
Unfortunately, Major League Baseball is doing it differently, and we've already seen unfavorable results.
There is no bubble for baseball.
Teams are playing a regular, although abbreviated schedule, visiting teams over a 60-game season.
With teams traveling from city to city, the chance for exposure to the virus is so much greater.
We've already seen the Miami Marlins have to postpone several games because as many as 17 players and staff have already tested positive.
Several other teams have also had their schedules changed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
It could just be a matter of time before league officials decide there is just too much risk, and call the season off.
The National Football League looks like it too will try to hold a regular schedule with teams traveling from city to city each week.
Odds are they will have issues as well as the virus does not appear that it will abate any time soon, making it hard for sports to continue untouched.
We hope that the NBA and NHL can continue their seasons and eventually crown a champion in this strangest of years.
In the meantime, we can enjoy what usually is the best action sports has to offer in the words of Jim Mora: "Playoffs!"
